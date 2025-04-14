Large fire at Joliet area pipe manufacturer

Several fire departments are at the scene of a fire at a pipe manufacturer near Joliet.

The company, which manufactures piping systems, is located at 20535 SE Frontage Road, near Joliet and Shorewood.

Several fire departments are at the scene.

Rovanco in 2024 began expanding its operations with a new plant along a stretch of Interstate 55 south of the Route 59 interchange.

Rovanco engineers and manufactures pre-insulated piping systems that can be found on all seven continents. One of its primary uses is for district heating, systems that use insulated pipe to distribute heat generated from a central location to residences, businesses and industry.

