Joliet man accused of punching police officer in face

A 20-year-old man was accused of punching a Joliet police officer in the face and later kicked an officer as they attempting to handcuff him.

About 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers on patrol responded to a fight involving Carlos Calderon-Carvajal, 20, of Joliet, and his father, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers saw Calderon-Carvajal punch his father and grab his legs while on the ground, English said.

Calderon-Carvajal then “punched an officer in the face” during officers’ attempt to intervene in the fight, English said.

Calderon-Carvajal was taken into custody and briefly hospitalized for injuries he suffered from the altercation with his father, English said.

Following Calderon-Carvajal’s release from the hospital, officers attempted to handcuff him before taking him to the Joliet Police Department, English said.

Calderon-Carvajal kicked an officer, English said.

Officers were able to secure him but he refused to cooperate with the booking process, English said.

Calderon-Carvajal was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery, resisting an officer and obstructing justice.