New Lenox man accused of firing warning shots during fight

A sign for the Village of New Lenox. (Sean Hastings)

A 21-year-old man was arrested in New Lenox after he allegedly admitted to using a gun to fire warning shots in the air following a fight with another man, police said.

About 2:25 p.m. Thursday, officers were sent to Pine Street and Central Road in response to a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the New Lenox Police Department.

Ryan Mettille, 21, of New Lenox, allegedly admitted he fired a gun after he was involved in a “physical altercation” with another man, police said.

Mettille said the man confronted him and “engaged in a physical fight with him,” police said.

Mettille entered his residence, retrieved a handgun and “fired shots int the air as a warning” to make the man leave, police said.

Officers recovered the firearm and found shell casings near the doorway to Mettille’s residence, police said.

Officers also recovered video that captured the gunshots with muzzle flashes in the area where the shell casings were located.

Mettille was taken into custody on a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm. He was processed and released from police custody.