$1,900 worth of cigarettes stolen from New Lenox gas station

A thief stole $1,900 worth of cigarettes from a gas station in New Lenox, according to police.

The incident was reported at 9:35 a.m. on Tuesday at Murphy USA gas station, 431 E. Lincoln Highway, according to the New Lenox Police Department.

An employee of the gas station reported they discovered 20 cartons of cigarettes were missing after auditing their stock of tobacco products, police said.

The employee reviewed store security cameras and saw a “male subject” enter the back storage area without authorization to remove the cigarettes, police said.

The case is under review by investigators with New Lenox police.