Joliet to begin construction on Broadway Street Monday

Traffic on Broadway Street in Joliet will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between Theodore and Ruby streets beginning Monday, April 14, 2025.

The City of Joliet will begin construction on the Broadway Street water main project on Monday.

The project includes work to replace the water main on Broadway Street (Illinois Route 53) from Theodore Street to Ruby Street, according to the city.

Traffic on Broadway Street will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between Theodore Street and Ruby Street throughout the project, which the city expects to be completed by Nov. 1.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes for the duration of the work and to drive slowly and cautiously through any construction zone.

Information about the project can be found by visiting www.joliet.gov/construction-zone.

Any questions should be directed to the Public Utilities Department at (815) 724-4220.