Joliet driver cited after crashing into school bus

File photo of school buses in Joliet in 2021. (Alex Ortiz)

A Joliet driver was cited for disobeying a stop sign after crashing into a school bus with 13 students on board, police said.

Neither the students nor the bus driver were injured in the crash reported on Monday afternoon at Dellmar Avenue and Westshire Drive on Joliet’s west side, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The bus was a Grand Prairie Transit bus, according to police. There was no information available from police on what school district the bus was from.

Before the crash occurred, the 18-year-old driver of a Ford Fusion was traveling north on Westshire Drive and approached the intersection at Dellmar Avenue, English said.

The Ford vehicle disobeyed a stop sign and collided with a school bus that was traveling east on Dellmar Avenue, English said.

“The students were transferred to another bus and resumed transport to their destination,” English said.