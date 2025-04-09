Coal City baseball dominates Peotone: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Baseball
Coal City 20, Peotone 1 (4 inn.): The game lasted just four innings Tuesday, thanks in large part to Lance Cuddy (3 for 4, four runs five RBIs with a home run). Peotone managed just to hits.
Minooka 11, Joliet Central 1: Brayden Zilis (2 for 3, two runs, four RBIs and a home run) and CJ Deckinga (3 for 3 with two runs and one RBI) led the way for Minooka. Joliet Central had just two hits and committed five errors.
Yorkville 5, Joliet West 0: The Tigers managed just two hits and committed four errors.
Lemont 16, T.F. South 1 (4 inn.): Matt Devoy (3 for 3, three runs, three RBIs) and Shea Glotzbach (1 for 2, four RBIs, one home run) led Lemont’s offense.
Midland 3, Seneca 1: Paxton Giertz had the lone RBI for Seneca.
Ottawa Marquette 9, Dwight 3: Drew Anderson hit a home run for Dwight, but five errors and six earned runs given up doomed it.
Oswego 5, Plainfield Central 0: JT Augustyniak went 2 for 3, but no one for Plainfield Central managed to get past first base.
Oswego East 13, Plainfield East 1: Jason Goodwin (2 for 2) had the only two hits for Plainfield East.
Plainfield North 8, Plainfield South 2: Gavin Person (2 for 4, four RBIs, one homer) led Plainfield North at the plate, while Will Burke (seven strikeouts, two hits, no runs allowed) was sensational on the mound. Pablo Herrera (2 for 2) led Plainfield South.
Romeoville 11, Bolingbrook 0 (5 inn.): Nolan Hidalgo’s grand slam and six RBIs paced Romeoville. Johnny Lee struck out eight while allowing just two hits.
Wilmington 8, Manteno 0: Lucas Rink (one hit, one walk allowed, nine strikeouts) was great on the mound. Declan Moran and Zach Ohlund each hit home runs for Wilmington.
New Trier 1, Joliet Catholic 0: Joliet Catholic managed just four hits. Ian Campbell struck out seven in three innings and gave up only two hits, but it included the only run of the game.
Softball
Coal City 5, Peotone 0: Masyn Kuder struck out 11 while allowing just three hits for Coal City.
Downers Grove South 9, Plainfield North 2: Plainfield North managed just three hits and committed five errors while allowing 14 hits.
Gardner-South Wilmington 15, Momence 1 (5 inn.): GSW put up 18 hits. Kayla Scheuber (3 for 4, five RBIs) and Maddie Simms (4 for 5, two RBIs) led the effort.
Lemont 14, Tinley Park 2 (5 inn.): Claire Podrebarac (3 for 3, two HR, 2 RBIs) and Natalie Pacyga (3 for 3, two RBIs) led the way for Lemont.
Providence 2, Loyola 1: Macie Robbins led Providence with 11 strikeouts and just five hits allowed. Angelina Cole went 2 for 2 with one RBI for the Celtics.
Seneca 10, Midland 0 (5 inn.): Tessa Krull struck out eight in four innings for Seneca. Graysen Provance had four RBIs.
Ottawa Marquette 16, Dwight 4 (5 inn.): Dwight put up nine hits but committed six errors. Madi Ely had two RBIs for the Trojans.
Naperville Central 12, Plainfield Central 8: Plainfield Central had 11 hits with Evalyn Prochaska and Maeve Carlton each hitting home runs with Carlton driving in three runs. But the Wildcats couldn’t overcome four errors or 12 hits allowed.
Plainfield East 8, Naperville North 0: Corinne Garmon (2 for 4, four RBIs, home run) and Marie Marcum (three RBIs) led the offense for Plainfield East while Jocelyn Cushard struck out 10 with three hits allowed.
Boys track and field
Dwight wins Coal City Quad: Dwight scored 23 points with Wilmington finishing second (14), Coal City taking third (12) and Reed-Custer finishing fourth (5).
Girls track and field
Bolingbrook wins Plainfield North Quad: The Raiders scored 84.5 points as a team. Plainfield North finished third with 50.5, Romeoville’s 42 placed them fourth, and Plainfield South took fifth with 35 points.
Dwight finishes first at Coal City Quad: The Trojans scored 18 points as a team. Coal City finished second with 17, Reed-Custer took third with 14, and Wilmington was fourth with 13.
Girls soccer
Joliet West 3, Stagg 2: The Tigers picked up a big win over Stagg.
Providence 2, St. Laurence 1: Lydia Arrigoni and Alyssa Thulin each had goals for Providence.
Lemont 7, Oak Lawn 0: Lemont picked up an easy South Suburban Conference victory.
Lockport 2, Lincoln-Way East 1: The Porters picked up a big SouthWest Suburban Conference win.
Andrew 2, Lincoln-Way West 0: Lincoln-Way West is now 3-4 on the season.
Boys tennis
Plainfield East def. Joliet: Plainfield East moved to 7-0 on the season.
Princeton 4, Coal City 1: Carson Hart and Will Thompson of Coal City were the only winners for the Coalers as they defeated Landon Fairbanks and Nolan Anderson 6-1, 2-6, 10-2 in a doubles matchup.
Boys volleyball
Bolingbrook 2, Lockport 0: The Raiders won 25-21, 25-19 in a nonconference match.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Romeoville 0: The Knights won 25-20, 25-14. Ben Pryor and Dylan Brannigan each had five kills.
Badminton
Bolingbrook 4, Lincoln-Way West 4: Lincoln-Way West was led in the tie by Gianna Vlastelica and Avary Shinovich (victorious in doubles) along with Jess Dakin, Ava MacFarlane, and Maura Sabo (all won singles matches).
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way West 23, Lincoln-Way Central 8: Lincoln-Way West improved to 11-5.
Girls water polo
Lincoln-Way West 10, Lincoln-Way Central 6: Joey Roedl scored three goals for Lincoln-Way West, while Grace Brown made 13 saves.