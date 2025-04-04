Joliet police: Shelter-in-place order was issued as precaution

Joliet police said a shelter-in-place order Friday morning in the 1800 block of Delrose Street was issued as a precaution while a search warrant was executed.

The order “was activated for area residents as a precautionary measure” as the Joliet Police Special Operations Squad, Tactical Unit, and Crisis Negotiator Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the block, stated a release from the Joliet Police Department.

The order was in place for about an hour starting at 9:03 a.m.

“No further information will be released at this time as this case remains under active investigation,“ the release stated.