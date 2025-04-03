Joliet police investigating shooting during domestic battery incident

A Joliet man was arrested following an investigation of a shooting that damaged a cellphone during a domestic battery incident in the city’s east side, police said.

Alastair Williams, 50, has not been charged with firing a gun but officers found evidence of a shooting after learning a gun was “discharged during the incident, striking a cellphone,” said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Two firearms and ammunition were recovered during a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Third Avenue, where the shooting was reported, English said.

Officers first responded to the incident involving Williams about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Third Avenue residence for a report of a domestic battery, English said.

A woman alleged Williams “choked her,” English said.

Officers encountered Williams in the front of a residence and took him into custody without incident, English said.

Williams was not armed at the time of his arrest.

Williams was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by felon, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated domestic battery, and domestic battery, according to English.