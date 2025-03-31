Judge allows jail release of Wisconsin man charged with Bolingbrook sex abuse, grooming

A Will County judge allowed the pretrial release of a Wisconsin man charged with criminal sexual abuse and grooming of a 15-year-old girl in Bolingbrook.

Prosecutors wanted Irvin Saucedo-Guardado, 20, of Racine, Wisconsin, to remain in jail because he “traveled over state lines” to meet with the girl for unlawful sexual conduct, according to court records.

Saucedo-Guardado faces felony charges of traveling to meet a child and grooming. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal sexual abuse.

Those charges would make Saucedo-Guardado eligible for detention under the SAFE-T Act.

But Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak decided not to order Saucedo-Guardado to remain in jail, as requested by Jeff Brown, chief of the sex crimes unit at the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

In a March 26 court order, Bertani-Tomczak said prosecutors had not met their burden to show Saucedo-Guardado was a flight risk or that his pretrial release posed a danger to the girl and the community.

Bertani-Tomczak’s court order said the Wisconsin resident cannot leave Illinois without a judge’s permission and he must not possess any firearms or other dangerous weapons.

The court order also directed Saucedo-Guardado to have no contact with the girl in the case or “any minor female both in person or through any electronic means or online.”