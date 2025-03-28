Plainfield man charged with predatory sexual assault

A Plainfield man has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child between 2004 and 2008.

John Underwood, 53, was taken to jail Wednesday after an investigation by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Underwood is charged with sexually assaulting a girl younger than 13 between 2004 and 2008.

The investigation of Underwood began when the woman reported her suspicions that he may be sexually abusing another woman’s child, according to a court filing from Assistant State’s Attorney Amanda Tasker.

During the investigation, the woman and her sister alleged they were sexually abused by Underwood when they were children, Tasker said.

Tasker requested that Underwood remain in jail under the SAFE-T Act because he has “access to the victims.”

Will County Judge Derek Ewanic ordered Underwood to remain in jail.