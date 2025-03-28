Nina Sebahar leads Joliet Catholic Academy softball past Joliet West

JOLIET — Nina Sebahar didn’t start Thursday’s softball game, but the Joliet Catholic Academy junior knew she was going to get into the game against Joliet West. She just didn’t think she would be entering as early as she did.

It turned out to work for the best, as Sebahar came on to pitch in relief of Keigan Sprovieri in the top of the second to shut down a Joliet West rally. Sebahar took over the fifth spot in the Angels’ batting order when she entered the game, and proceeded to go 4 for 4 with two RBIs, including the game-winner, in a 12-2 nonconference victory over the Tigers.

“I knew I was going to come in at some point,” Sebahar said. “I didn’t think it would be so early, but it was.

“I barely batted last year, so it was nice to get in there and get four hits. I am one of the few players we have coming back from last year, so I feel like I have to be a leader.”

The Angels (2-2) followed Sebahar’s lead at the plate, collecting a total of 15 hits. Addy Rizzatto was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and scored three runs, while Addy Fanter had two hits and Leah Pena had a triple and three RBIs. Freshman Callan Kinsella was 2 for 3 with a double and scored twice.

“We hit up and down the lineup,” JCA coach Tina Kinsella said. “This was a very good win for us. It felt like we played our normal game today. We were able to put the ball in play hard to get on base, then we ran the bases and played small ball pretty well.

“We have been up and down offensively at the start of the season, but today we were able to get going.”

Joliet West (0-3) got on the board first. After a scoreless first inning, the Tigers’ Laci Cole led off the top of the second with a single and was bunted to second by Madison Jadron. A grounder to second by Jessica Cole moved Laci Cole to third before Gabriela Juarez doubled her in. Sebahar came on in relief and got out of the inning with a popup.

Softball game between Joliet West at Joliet Catholic Joliet West's Gabriela Juarez connects on a pitch during Thursday's softball game against Joliet Catholic Academy. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

The Angels answered in a big way, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the second, with the biggest blow being a 2-run triple by No. 9 hitter Pena. Erica Johnson had a two-run single in the frame, while Molly Ryan knocked in a run with a single.

JCA added a run in the third on an RBI single by Fanter and two more in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Adelia Southcombe and an RBI groundout by Pena to take an 11-1 lead.

The Tigers got a one-out double by Alaina Grohar in the fifth, and she came in to score on a single by Ella Featherston to make it 11-2. JCA ended it in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Sebahar.

Softball game between Joliet West at Joliet Catholic Joliet Catholic Academy's Leah Pena follows through on a swing during Thursday's softball game against Joliet West (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

“Give JCA credit,” Joliet West assistant coach Serena Cruz said. “They had 15 hits. Our pitchers were throwing strikes and not walking hitters, but they hit the ball hard and we had some trouble in the field.

“Freshman Caitlyn Jadron had two hits at the top of the lineup. That was good to see. Also, in the fifth inning, we wanted to score at least a run to we could keep the game going, and we were able to do that. If we can keep hitting those small goals, they will add up to a big goal.”