Lockport’s Lucy Hynes named Herald-News Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Lockport's Lucy Hynes works the ball up the court in a game earlier this season.

Basketball wasn’t always the sport that Lucy Hynes wanted to play.

In fact, it didn’t enter the equation until her freshman year at Lockport.

That is because Hynes was born and raised in Ireland and played Gaelic football until her family moved to Lockport before her freshman year of high school.

After playing four years in the Lockport program, Hynes helped lead the Porters to their most wins in 39 years this season (they finished 28-4) and earned Herald-News Player of the Year honors.

The Porters were a balanced team this season, but Hynes was the engine that made the team go. She finished by averaging 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. She was also named All-Southwest Suburban Conference as well as All-Tournament at both the Willowbrook and Oak Lawn tournaments.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Lucy for earning this recognition,“ Lockport coach Darien Jacobs said. ”Her journey from being a beginner her freshman year to one of the most impactful players in our program is a testament to her work ethic, dedication and passion for the game.

“She embodies what it means to be a great teammate by always encouraging those around her, leading by example, and giving 100% every day. Her coachability and relentless drive have not only elevated her own game but have also played a huge role in our team’s success this season. She is truly deserving of this honor.”

Lockport's Lucy Hynes (right) shoots a shot over a defender in a game earlier this season.

Lockport won just 13 games in Hynes’ junior year, but the team had a feeling that this year would be different.

“Everyone was very selfless this year,” Hynes said. “We spent a lot of time together in open gyms and had a lot of fun together. We played well together and everyone got on very well.”

Hynes credited her unique athletic background for helping her succeed on the basketball court.

“I had played Gaelic football when I was in Ireland, but that wasn’t a sport here when we moved. It is a very different sport than basketball, but I think it helped me,” she said. “When I started playing basketball, I was a little too aggressive due to playing football, but I figured it out. Going after rebounds and loose balls is where I could still use that aggressiveness.”

Hynes will use her aggressiveness as well as her strong work in the classroom at Illinois Wesleyan University, where she plans to study finance and play basketball. She has a 3.9 unweighted grade-point average and a 4.4 weighted GPA while being ranked in the top 50 in her class.

Lockport's Lucy Hynes (20) puts in a layup during a game earlier this season.

“Despite only starting basketball as a freshman, Lucy’s dedication and work ethic have made a lasting impact on our program,” Jacobs said. “Her commitment to both academics and athletics makes her a deserving candidate for Player of the Year.”

Hynes’ father worked in Indiana when the family first moved to the United States, but also had other family in Illinois, so the family settled in Lockport.

“Everyone here in Lockport was very welcoming,” Hynes said. “I have really enjoyed going to school here.”

Hynes and the Porters had several great moments throughout the season, including Hynes putting up a 30-point game against Morris. However, it was a different game that stood out for Hynes.

“When we beat Sandburg to win the conference title, that was a big deal,” Hynes said. “We didn’t won a conference game the season before, so to win the conference title was huge. It was a really special moment for the players and the coaches.

“Basketball has become my favorite sport. Even if Gaelic football became a sport here, I think I would still choose basketball. There are less people on the field, so everyone has to play a bigger part. And, basketball is a more high-tempo game, and that’s something I love.”