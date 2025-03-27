Joliet Chamber’s New Orleans North celebration will return this summer

Magician Keith Cobb shows Lorraine Guerrero-Neumayer her card during New Orleans North Festival held at the Joliet Slammers Stadium on Aug. 16, 2024. (Laurie Fanelli)

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry announced Thursday that the New Orleans North Music Festival presented by Harrah’s Joliet will return to the Joliet Slammers Stadium on Aug. 15.

The annual event brings New Orleans-style music, food and street life to Joliet each summer.

“As attendees enter the gates of the Joliet Slammers Stadium, they’ll be immersed in the sights, sounds, and aromas of the French Quarter, leaving the outside world behind,” the chamber said in a news release.

The event was moved to the stadium on the east end of downtown last year because of Chicago Street construction that continues this summer.

New Orleans North Festival attendees check out the food court at the Joliet Slammers Stadium on Aug. 16, 2024. (Laurie Fanelli)

Chamber President Jen Howard said in the release that the stadium setting has inspired some innovations for the event.

“This year, guests can expect the time-honored elements they have come to know and love, while also being treated to new experiences and exciting additions that will make this year’s event truly unforgettable,” Howard said.

New Orleans North this year will feature an Ultimate Access Pass: General admission plus rooftop experience.

The $30 VIP ticket grants entry to the event plus access to a premium rooftop viewing area overlooking the main stage. Fifty tickets will be available.

Crooked Tails perform on the Thompson's Tap Stage during New Orleans North Festival held at the Joliet Slammers Stadium on Aug. 16, 2024. (Laurie Fanelli)

The main stage will be on the center field concourse behind the scoreboard. The rooftop viewing area will be on top of “The Yard” concession stand in left field.

Tickets can be purchased on the chamber website at NewOrleansNorthJoliet.com, by calling the chamber at 815-727-5371, at the chamber office at 116 N. Chicago St. or at the event.

General admission tickets are $10 in advance. The price increases to $20 per ticket 24 hours prior to the gates opening.

More information is available at JolietChamber.com.