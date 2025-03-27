I-55 sound wall in Joliet fixed

A broken section of the Interstate 55 sound wall in Joliet has been fixed, state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, announced Wednesday.

The wall, located at the intersection of Northeast Frontage and Fiday roads, was damaged in an October 2022 crash.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Manley said she has been in contact with the Illinois Department of Transportation for more than two years to get the wall fixed.

The repairs were delayed by a staffing shortage at IDOT and “specialized fabrication and material procurement” needed for the job, Manley said.

The repairs, however, were completed shortly after Manley met at her office in Romeoville with new IDOT Secretary Gia Biagi, according to the release.

“I don’t know if she has a magic wand, but it sure felt like she did in this instance,” Manley said in the release.