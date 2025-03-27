Federal agents conduct search warrant in Elwood

Federal agents executed a search warrant on Thursday in Elwood and one person has been taken into custody, according to Elwood’s police chief.

At 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Elwood police officers were sent to the 900 block of Meadowbrook for a report of a caller who heard “some type of explosion,” said Elwood Police Chief Fred Hayes.

When officers arrived, they found “several dozen federal agents” from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at a Meadowbrook residence, Hayes said.

“The Homeland Security agents advised our officers they had executed a search warrant at the residence and that they had notified the Will County Sheriff’s Office,” Hayes said.

One person was “taken into custody” Hayes said but he had no further information.