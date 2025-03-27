March 27, 2025
Abraham Lincoln cemetery in Elwood honors Vietnam veterans on Friday

By Bob Okon
Two American flags fly over headstones of members of the armed forces at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will hold a ceremony on Friday to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The ceremony open to the public will start at 9 a.m. in Shelter C at the cemetery in Elwood.

Cemetery Administrator Christine Gutzeit will make opening remarks.

The ceremony will include a prayer, a wreath laying, and pinning of Vietnam War Era veterans.

It will include with military honors rendered by the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad.

The ceremony is being held a day before National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which is Saturday.

