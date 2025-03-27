Abraham Lincoln cemetery in Elwood honors Vietnam veterans on Friday

Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will hold a ceremony on Friday to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
The ceremony open to the public will start at 9 a.m. in Shelter C at the cemetery in Elwood.
Cemetery Administrator Christine Gutzeit will make opening remarks.
The ceremony will include a prayer, a wreath laying, and pinning of Vietnam War Era veterans.
It will include with military honors rendered by the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad.
The ceremony is being held a day before National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which is Saturday.