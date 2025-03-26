Coal City tops Iroquois West: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

Baseball
Coal City 14, Iroquois West 4: Ethan Olson hit a three-run home run and was walked three times for Coal City.
Lockport 4, George Washington (West Virginia) 3: Lockport was led by Joey Dalponte, who drove in three runs.
Dwight 17, Henry 2 (5 inn.): Ayden Collom and Evan Cox each drove in three runs for Dwight.
Joliet West 5, Wilmington 3: Joliet West scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to break the tie and get the win. Nate Consalvo had two RBIs for Joliet West while Wilmington was led by Lucas Rink, who hit a two-run home run.
Lincoln-Way West 13, Shepard 0: Jackson Mansker led Lincoln-Way West with a three-run homer while Adam Gerl struck out eight in three innings of work.
Romeoville 7, Mt. Carmel 3: Nicholas Whitford and Justin Perez each had three hits for Romeoville.
St. Charles North 6, Providence 4: Blake Jenner drove in a pair of runs for Providence Catholic.
Bishop McNamara 12, Reed-Custer 7: Reed-Custer scored three runs in the seventh, but the rally came up short.
Plainfield Central 1, Riverside-Brookfield 0: Michael Arroyo hit a solo home run in the first inning to give Plainfield Central the win. Ryan Perry struck out 10 while only allowing three hits.
Putnam County 5, Seneca 2: Paxton Giertz had three hits for Seneca.
Plainfield South 7, Streator 6: Plainfield South won on a walk-off, two-run double by Cameron Kelliher.
Peotone 11, T.F. South 1 (5 inn.): Peotone scored 10 runs in the opening inning. Tyler Leitelt struck out 10 batters while Ruben Velasco drove in three runs.
Softball
Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, Coal City 0: Madalyn Petersen had the only hit for Coal City.
Henry 4, Dwight 1: Madi Ely struck out seven batters for Dwight.
Joliet Central 23, Rich 22: The Steelmen scored six runs in the seventh and compiled 19 hits as a team. Neveya Ibarra drove in five runs to lead the way.
Minooka 12, Normal Community 4: Addisonn Crumly hit a three-run homer to lead the Indians.
Plainfield East 11, Waubonsie Valley 0 (5 inn.): Jocelyn Cushard pitched a five inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts. Avery Welsh went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, including a home run.
Lincoln-Way East 12, Plainfield North 2 (5 inn.): Madeline Henry went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, including a home run for Lincoln-Way East.
Lincoln-Way West 16, Plainfield South 1 (4 inn.): Reese Forsythe led the way for Lincoln-Way West, going 3 for 4 with a home run, six RBIs and three runs scored.
Seneca 17, Putnam County 0 (4 inn.): Seneca throw a combined no-hitter from the circle while Hayden Pfeifer went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs.
Girls soccer
Kankakee 8, Wilmington 4: Wilmington held a 4-1 halftime lead before allowing seven goals in the second half. Alaina Clark scored three goals for Wilmington while Addison Van Duyne scored one.
St. Charles North 1, Plainfield North 0: Plainfield North lost at the St. Charles East Invitational.
Windy City Classic roundup: Lincoln-Way East defeated Lincoln-Way West 5-0 in the fifth-place bracket semifinals. Lemont defeated Stagg 3-0 in the same bracket. Lockport defeated Plainfield South 9-0 in the ninth-place bracket semifinals. Lincoln-Way Central defeated DeLaSalle 6-1in the championship bracket semifinals.
Providence 9, Trinity 0: Seven players scored goals for Providence while Claire Wajda picked up the clean sheet.
Boys volleyball
Glenbard West 2, Plainfield East 0: Plainfield East lost 25-16, 27-25.
Lockport 2, Lemont 0: Lockport beat Lemont 25-16, 25-19. Lockport was led by Adam Gieser (nine kills), Ryan Dziadkowiec (24 assists) and Drew Miller (six digs, two aces).
Wheaton Warrenville South 2, Plainfield Central 0: Plainfield Central lost 25-8, 25-18.
Badminton
Lincoln-Way West goes 2-1 at home quad: Lincoln-Way West beat Homewood-Flossmoor 8-0 and TF South 6-2 before losing to Lyons 5-3.
Boys water polo
Andrew 12, Lincoln-Way West 10: Lincoln-Way West is now 7-4 on the season.
Girls water polo
Lincoln-Way West 9, Andrew 7: Joey Roedl (four goals) and Lilyth Swallow (three goals) led the way for Lincoln-Way West.