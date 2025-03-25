Reese Rourke leads Lincoln-Way West to big win over Joliet West

NEW LENOX – It’s a pretty safe bet that if you yell “Reese!” into the Lincoln-Way West softball dugout, you’ll get more than one answer.

That’s because three of the first four hitters in the Warriors' lineup have that as their first name. And all three of the Reeses were key pieces in Lincoln-Way West’s 16-4 nonconference win over Joliet West in five innings Tuesday.

None, however, were bigger than Reese Rourke. The junior North Carolina State commit went 3 for 3 with a home run and three runs scored. She also pitched the first three innings, allowing two hits and a run while striking out four and retiring six of the final seven batters she faced.

The win moved the Warriors to 3-0 on the season, while the Tigers dropped to 0-2.

After being the anchor of the Warriors’ pitching staff the past two seasons, Rourke was in the circle for the first time this season, an arrangement that is just fine with her.

“I don’t even pitch in travel ball, and I was recruited for college as an infielder,” Rourke said. “I prefer to play in the field, but I also know that the team needs me to pitch, so that’s what I’ll do.

“We are off to a good start so far. The team is doing a great job of starting the innings strong. We also are bunting more and doing a better job of bunting, so we are moving runners around. Everyone has bought into doing whatever the team needs them to do.”

Joliet West touched Rourke for a run in the top of the first. With one out, Caitlin Jadron singled and Ella Featherston walked before Lisa Cole delivered an RBI single to chase home Jadron for a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Rourke led off with a single and later scored on an error on a ball hit by Reese Cusack. The next hitter, Madi Lukasik, slugged a double to right-center, scoring Molly Finn, who had walked, and Cusack. Lukasik scored on an error on a ball hit by Kaylea Armstrong to put the Warriors ahead 4-1 after one inning.

Rourke held the Tigers scoreless in the second, and singled and scored in a five-run second that was highlighted by an RBI double from Armstrong. Lincoln-Way West added three more in the bottom of the third as Rourke led off the inning with a home run, and Finn drove in Reese Forsythe, who had walked, with a double before scoring on a wild pitch.

Joliet West answered with three runs in the top of the fourth. Jessica Cole, Madison Jadron and Alaina Grohar each singled to lead off the inning, with Grohar’s hit bringing home Cole. Hope Hughes later added a two-run double to cut the Warriors' lead to 12-4.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Lincoln-Way West scored four runs, highlighted by a two-run double by Cusack.

“The girls have started out well and I have to give a lot of the credit to our maintenance and grounds staff,” Lincoln-Way West coach Heather Novak said. “They have gotten the field ready for us to come out and have several practices outside. A lot of times, our first time outside is our first game.

“Up and down our lineup, the girls know they will have different roles on different days. They have been making the most of their opportunities.”

Joliet West assistant coach Serena Cruz saw some bright spots in the Tigers' play.

“It has been a rough start to the season,” she said. “But we were able to put the ball in play and get four runs today. That was nice to see. For us to score first was huge, but we need to work on our defense. We can’t have as many errors as we had today. We have to make the plays we can make.

“We will play Lincoln-Way West again in the WJOL Tournament. We will see what kind of adjustments we make.”