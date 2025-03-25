Lockport downs out-of-state team in baseball: The Herald-News Monday roundup

Baseball
Lockport 5, Fort Smith Northside (Ark.) 3: Four pitchers combined to strike out 12 batters for the Porters.
Coal City 16, Sandwich 5: Lance Cuddy (3 for 3, six RBIs) and Ethan Olson (3 for 3, four RBIs) led the way for the Coalers.
Batavia 13, Plainfield South 8: Adrian Perez (2 for 3, two runs) led the Cougars.
Fieldcrest 11, Dwight 7: Owen Dunlap (2 for 5, two RBIs) led the Trojans.
Reed-Custer 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: Landen Robinson (2 for 4, three RBIs, HR) led the Comets.
Providence 24, Joliet Central 0: Eddie Olszta (3 for 3, grand slam, six RBIs), Nate O’Donnell (two-run HR, four RBIs) and Declan Dement (three RBIs) led the Celtics.
Bishop McNamara 15, Peotone 0: It was a rough day for the Blue Devils, who were victims of a four-inning perfect game on the other side.
Softball
Bishop McNamara 6, Peotone 2: Sophie Klawitter struck out 14 batters, but the defense committed seven errors in the loss.
Lincoln-Way East 10, Downers Grove North 1: Seven runs in the sixth gave the Griffins a big cushion. Jessi Szafoni’s eight strikeouts in the circle and Cassidy Jagielski’s four RBIs and home run led the way.
Dwight 17, Fieldcrest 2: The game was over in five innings. Averi Jury (3 for 4, five RBIs, HR) and Madi Ely (14 strikeouts, no hits allowed) led the way.
Joliet Catholic 13, Tinley Park 3: Callan Kinsella (2 for 2, four RBIs), Addy Rizzatto (three RBIs) and Nina Sebahar (11 strikeouts) led the way.
Lincoln-Way Central 9, Plainfield North 4: Bella Dimitrijevic went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, including a homer. She also struck out 11 while allowing only one hit in five inning.
Neuqua Valley 7, Plainfield Central 2: Evalyn Prochaska hit a home run for the Wildcats.
Providence 13, Wilmington 10: Providence entered the seventh down three and won by three. Angelina Cole had four RBIs and Bella Olszta had three with a home run. Molly Southall hit a home run.
Boys volleyball
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Chicago Christian 1: The Knights won 25-13, 23-25, 25-15. Colin Alvers (12 digs), Aiden Schindler (four kills) and Braeden Fawcett (seven kills) led the way.
Lincoln-Way West 2, Plainfield North 1: The Warriors won 16-25; 25-22; 25-21. Andrew Flores (15 digs, one ace) and Hunter Vedder (11 kills, 2 blocks, one ace) led the way.
Badminton
Lincoln-Way West takes second in quad: The Warriors beat Downers Grove South 6-2, tied Wheaton Warrenville South and lost to Neuqua Valley 8-0.