Missing Joliet woman found walking close to home

Photo provided by Joliet police shows Mary Anne Smith, 69, walking along Foxborough Way on Friday when she was reported missing. (Provided by Joliet Police Department)

A 69-year-old Joliet woman reported missing Friday afternoon after she went for a walk was found Sunday morning walking in the same area.

Joliet police asked for the public’s help after a search that included drones and K9s was unable to locate Mary Anne Smith shortly after she was reported missing.

They got that help shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday when a neighbor spotted Smith walking in the 8500 block of Foxborough Way near her home.

Smith had left her house in the same block to go for a walk at about 3 p.m. Friday. She was last seen via surveillance camera walking on a sidewalk in the 8600 block of Foxborough Way.

“The Joliet Police Department wishes to thank our community and our media partners for their quick and widespread efforts in sharing information,” stated a news release announcing Smith had been found. “Your support plays a crucial role in helping us bring awareness and work toward positive outcomes such as this.”