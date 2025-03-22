Peyton Barborek helps Joliet West to baseball victory: The Herald-News Friday Roundup

Baseball
Joliet West 6, Dunlap 4: Peyton Barborek went 1 for 2 at the plate with two RBIs to help the Tigers to a Metro East Classic win.
Zachary Chignoli and Ryan Sobun combined to score four runs. Sean Hogan drove in two.
Ryan Lasson struck out four through four innings pitched and Henry Young allowed zero hits through three innings on the mound.
Reed-Custer 11, Plano 3: Alex Bielfeldt and Thomas Emery both homered to help the Comets to a nonconference victory.
Landen Robinson drove in two runs. Bielfeldt struck out 13 through six innings pitched and Robinson struck out one in one inning pitched.
Wilmington 10, Prairie Central 0 (5 inn.): Zach Ohlund hit two home runs to help the Wildcats to a nonconference win.
Lucas Rink and Ryan Kettman also homered and Ohlund drove in three runs.
Kyle Farrell held Prairie Central to three hits and struck out five through five innings on the mound.
Edwardsville 5, Joliet Catholic 4: Vince Bremner homered and drove in a run but the Hilltoppers fell in Metro East Classic action.
Lucas Simulick went 2 for 2 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored.
O’Fallon 7, Morris 4: Jack Wheeler went 2 for 3 at the plate with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI but Morris fell in a Metro East Classic matchup.
Griffin Zweeres and Merek Klicker each drove in a run.
Newark 9, Seneca 2: The Fighting Irish fell behind and couldn’t come back in nonconference action.
Joey Arnold went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
Woodland 3, Gardner-South Wilmington 2: Ryan Millette hit a home run and Brock Emerson and Aidan Mack had two hits each but the Panthers fell in nonconference play.
Warren Township 13, Bolingbrook 3: The Raiders fell in a nonconference matchup.
Softball
Coal City 9, Prairie Central 3: Khloe Picard went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs to help the Coalers to a nonconference victory.
Madi Petersen went 2 for 3, driving in a run and scoring three.
Masyn Kuder got the win in the circle, striking out nine through 6 2/3 innings pitched.
Joliet Central 5, Eisenhower 2: Victoria Godinez went 2 for 3 at the plate with a run scored and two RBIs to help the Steelmen to a nonconference win.
Sienna Ibarra drove in two runs and got the win on the mound, striking out nine through seven innings pitched.
Lincoln-Way East 12, Plainfield South 4: Three Griffins homered during a nonconference win.
Audrey Bullock went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, Cassidy Jagielski and Madeline Henry each went 3 for 4 with a home run each, three RBIS each and two runs scored. Tegan Koehler drove in three runs.
Mia Balta got the win in the circle, striking out three through two innings of relief.
Lockport 5, Plainfield North 1: Kelcie McGraw struck out 16 and allowed one hit and one run over seven innings to help the Porters to a nonconference victory.
Rheanna Slavicek went 2 for 4 with a homer and an RBI and Mikayla Cvitanovich went 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
Plainfield East 13, Metea Valley 2 (5 inn.): The Bengals scored five runs in the third inning to help them to a nonconference win.
Marie Marcum went 2 for 2 with four RBIs and Jahaira Malacara, Natalie Utrata and Avery Welsh combined to drive in six runs.
Welsh allowed three hits and two runs while striking out 12 through five innings in the circle.
Plainfield Central 4, Naperville North 1: The Wildcats came out on top for a nonconference victory.
Boys track and field
SWSC Conference Invite: Homewood-Flossmoor took first place with 131 points, Lincoln-Way East took second with 106, Lincoln-Way West took third with 100, Lockport took fourth with 69 and Lincoln-Way Central took fifth with 55 in a nine-team meet.
Top performers for LWE were Sean Hanrahan, who finished on top in the 3,200 meters (9:40.09) and Tebit Okwen took first in triple jump (13.12 meters).
For LWW, Austin Rowswell took first in the 200 (21.78) and the 400 (49.10) and Ryan Stiglic finished first in pole vault (4.7m).
For LWC, Bryce Counihan took first in the 800 (1:58.13).
Girls track and field
GCAC Championship: St. Ignatius College Prep took first place with 160 points and Providence Catholic finished last with four points in a 13-team meet.