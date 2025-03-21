Lincoln-Way West girls soccer beats Reavis: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Girls soccer
Lincoln-Way West 3, Reavis 1: Kiersten White led the way with two goals while Ella McVicker scored one. Assists were tallied by Kate Kinsella and Katelyn Mrozowski.
Andrew 3, Joliet West 0: The Tigers fell in a nonconference game.
Herscher 5, Morris 1: Morris dropped a nonconference game.
Girls water polo
Lincoln-Way West 10, Richards 8: Joey Roedl led the way with four goals. Ellie Trench added two while Dana Dykshorn, Lilyth Swallow, Isabella Shenberger and Olivya Agema each scored one. Grace Brown made 14 saves.