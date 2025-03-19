Hollywood Casino hiring 100 workers in Joliet

Hollywood Casino Joliet will hold job fairs Saturday and March 25 to fill more than 100 jobs, the casino announced.

“Open positions, with opportunity to earn up to $62,000 a year, are available to any level worker who is eager to learn and is over 21 years old,” according to a news release from the casino.

The Saturday job fair is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The March 25 job fair is from 4 to 9 p.m. Both are at the Hollywood Casino Joliet Pavilion located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Joliet.

Available positions can be viewed on the careers page at www.HollywoodCasinoJoliet.com.

The casino is seeking more workers as it prepares to move into the new Hollywood Casino Joliet under construction in the Rock Run Collection development at the crossing of Interstates 55 and 80.

The new casino is a $185 million project and is expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year.

Rendering of the exterior for the new Hollywood Casino Joliet being built at the Rock Run Collection development at Interstates 55 and 80. The casino is expected to be open late 2025. (Photo provided by PENN Entertainment, Inc.)

The casino complex will include about 1,000 slots, 43 live table games, a baccarat room, a retail sportsbook facility, bars and restaurants.

Hollywood Casino Joliet last week announced a partnership with celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis for a Sorellina by Giada restaurant at the new location.

It also will include a 10,000-square-foot event center.

Jobs with Hollywood Casino Joliet include benefits, paid-time off, Roth 401(k) benefits, training, and professional growth opportunities, according to the release.

Job seekers who want to complete an application at the job fairs should bring three forms of identification: a valid driver’s license or state ID, a social security card and a birth certificate, according to the release.