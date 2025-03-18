Morris rolls to season-opening win in baseball: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Baseball
Morris 26, Bolingbrook 9: The game was over after four innings. Morris was only up 11-9 before putting up 15 runs in the top of the fourth. Griffin Zweeres (3-for-5, four RBI, one HR), Bryce Lee (two HR), and Brett Bounds (four RBI) led the way. Jayvyn Gray hit three RBI for the Raiders.
Joliet Central 9, East Aurora 5: The Miguel Silva era started with a victory for the Steelmen. The game was just five innings. Adrian Albor finished with two RBI including a homer while Gilberto Garcia and Michael Stokes also hit two RBI each.
Gardner-South Wilmington 17, Earlville 2: Cole Hampson went 3-for-3 with four RBI while striking out three.
Plainfield Central 8, El Paso-Gridley 2: Three pitchers combined to strike out 10 batters while Casey Sitterly batted in three runners.
Coal City 15, Prairie Central 3: Lance Cuddy was 3-for-5 with four RBI, Donnie Ladas hit three RBI and A.J. Wills and Ethan Olson combined for 12 strikeouts.
Ottawa 13, Seneca 5: Paxton Giertz struck out six batters and collected two hits at the plate, but the Irish couldn’t get the win.
Bishop McNamara 3, Wilmington 0: Ryan Kettman had the only hit for the Wolves while Lucas Rink struck out four in three innings.
Softball
Gardner-South Wilmington 4, Earlville 0: Maddie Simms led the Panthers with 18 strikeouts in the circle.
Morris 15, Plainfield Central 0: The game went just four innings. Cami Pfeifer (four RBI), Mylie Hughes (three RBI) and Karson Dransfeldt (3-for-3, three RBI) led the way for Morris.
Tinley Park 20, Joliet Central 0: The Steelmen started the year off with a loss.
Wilmington 19, Grant Park 1: Tayloe Stefancic (3-for-4, four RBI), Molly Southhall (4-for-4, four RBI) and Madisyn Rossow (2-for-3, four RBI) led the offense.
Barrington 11, Plainfield South 1: Gracie Semega had the only hit for the Cougars at the Barrington Spring Fling.
Girls soccer
Sandburg 3, Plainfield East 1: The Bengals opened their season with a home loss.
Badminton
Lincoln-Way West finishes first with three wins at quad: The Warriors bested Joliet West, Lemont and Oak Lawn.
Girls lacrosse
Crystal Lake 15, Lockport 13: The Porters opened the season with a tough loss.