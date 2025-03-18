2 arrests made in Joliet hit-and-run fatal crash

A Joliet man has been identified as the driver who struck and killed a 62-year-old man on Dec. 14 in the east side of the city, police said.

James Deal, 40, was arrested on Monday afternoon on charges of failure to report a vehicle crash and failure to stop after the vehicle was involved the crash.

The hit-and-run crash was reported at Fourth Avenue and Chicago Street.

Robert Redmond Jr., 62, of Joliet, was identified as the victim who was killed.

Dominique Kennedy, 36, Aurora, was also arrested after she was accused of falsely reporting the suspect vehicle as stolen after the crash occurred, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.