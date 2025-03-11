Joliet Slammers announce new ticket deals

Fans enter Slammers Stadium in Joliet for a game in July 2025 (Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet Slammers announced Monday the start of single-game ticket sales as well as expanded ticket packages.

The Slammers’ season starts May 9 with a Friday night home game.

“We know there’s all different kinds of ways to enjoy a Slammers game, and we wanted to make sure our fans had some brand new ones to come out to the ballpark for some affordable, family fun,” Night Train Veeck, executive vice president for sales and marketing for the Slammers, said in a news release.

Single game tickets are $17 for club seats, $15 for reserved seats and $9 for lawn seating.

The Slammers also will offer a number of ticket packages. They include:

• An All You Can Swing Ticket Package for $59 that includes a variety of food and drinks from the time the gates open until the start of the seventh inning

• A Family 4-Pack for $77 that includes four reserved tickets, four hot dogs and four soft drinks

• A Promotional Night Package at $55 for five of the biggest theme nights of the season, including the home opener

The Slammers also announced a St. Patrick’s Day discount, offering 17% off all ticket plans, groups and suite packages until March 17.