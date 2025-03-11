Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson leads All-Southwest Prairie Conference team

Bolingbrook's Davion Thompson (3) puts up a shot in front of the rim during their Class 4A Bolingbrook Sectional semifinal basketball game between Downers Grove North at Bolingbook. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

As the boys basketball season comes to an end, the postseason awards begin.

First up: all-conference honors.

Bolingbrook’s Davion Thompson, a sophomore, was named MVP of the Southwest Prairie Conference after he put up a historic season, surpassing 1,000 career points during the year.

In addition to Thompson making the team, three other Bolingbrook players made the squad as well. Senior JT Pettigrew, freshman Brady Pettigrew and junior Trey Brost. Bolingbrook went 28-5 this year, advancing to the sectional semifinals.

JT Pettigrew is heading to Valparaiso in the fall, while Thompson is one of the most sought-after sophomores in the nation. Brady Pettigrew is a top-ranked freshman in the state, and Brost has earned much college interest.

Bolingbrook wasn’t the only local team getting some honors. Jaden Boe (9.6 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and three assists per game) and Zane Caves (10.2 points, 7.1 rebounds) of Minooka also made the team.

Three Joliet West Tigers were honored with selections – senior Zion Gross and juniors Ethan Hillsman and MicKeis Johnson. Gross was the MVP of the East Division and has a half-dozen Division I offers after he averaged 18 points per game. Hillsman averaged 14 points, while Johnson averaged 12.

Pierre Pointer (18.1 points per game) and Quintin Wiencek (17.8 ppg) of Plainfield North were also included after fantastic years, along with Corey Nobles and Kareem Parker of Plainfield South.

In the Southwest Suburban Conference,

Lockport’s Collin Miller was voted to the all-conference team after averaging 14.5 points per game. Lincoln-Way West’s Wyatt Carlson (17.5 points per game) and Lincoln-Way East’s Brenden Sanders (14.4 points per game) also made the cut.

Jayden Armstrong of Joliet Catholic was a selection to the all-conference team for the East Suburban Catholic Conference. He averaged 13 points per game. Gabe Sularski of Lemont was named to the All-South Suburban Conference team while winning the MVP for the Blue Division after averaging 17.6 points per game.

Morris was represented on the All-Interstate 8 team by Jack Wheeler. An Illinois commit for baseball, Wheeler averaged 19.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Ruben Velasco III (21 ppg, 12 rpg) and Brandon Weiss (16 ppg) of Peotone joined him along with Jacob Reardon of Reed-Custer (20.3 ppg, 13.5 rpg).

Paxton Giertz of Seneca was the MVP of the Tri-County Conference after scoring 806 points this season.