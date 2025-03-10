Fire destroys garage in Joliet area residence near 7-Eleven

A fire destroyed a detached garage at a residence in the unincorporated area of Joliet on Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Photo provided by Plainfield Fire Protection District)

An accidental fire destroyed a garage at a residence behind the 7-Eleven store in an unincorporated area in the far west side of Joliet.

About 7:40 p.m. Sunday, a 911 caller reported a fire in a detached garage in the 2400 block of Eastline Drive, which is near the intersection of Caton Farm and Essington roads.

Firefighters who responded to the incident and saw the fire was beginning to infringe on the residence itself, according to a statement from the Plainfield Fire Protection District.

Firefighters “quickly deployed several hose lines” and extinguished the fire, according to the fire protection district.

The family of the residence was home at the time but not injured.

The fire was contained to the garage, which was “deemed a complete loss,” according to the fire protection district.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental.