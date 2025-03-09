Will County property transfers: Oct. 23, 2024, to Feb. 15, 2025

Bolingbrook

Norma Gutierrez to Saul Gutierrez, Residence at 1057 Churchill Drive, Bolingbrook, $344,000, Jan. 24, 2025.

Jiong Li to Margaret Simak, Residence at 129 Ginkgo St., Bolingbrook, $475,000, Jan. 16, 2025.

Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Ramiro Barrios Jr. and Blanca A Garcia, Residence at 180 Garden Drive, Bolingbrook, $295,000, Dec. 20, 2024.

Charles R Loyd to Douglas Hardy, Residence at 216 Malibu Court, Bolingbrook, $340,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

Silberhorn Trust to Arturas Strokovas, Residence at 3 Charlestown Court, Bolingbrook, $250,000, Jan. 24, 2025.

Pulte Home Co LLC to Mohit Saini, Residence at 2189 Bent Grass Way, Bolingbrook, $739,179, Jan. 23, 2025.

Pulte Home Co LLC to Morgan Emery and Mallory Deane Marvin, Residence at 2299 Ryegrass Lane, Bolingbrook, $601,859, Jan. 30, 2025.

Muhammad Chaudhry to Dustin Mcmillan and Jessica Mcmillan, Residence at 236 Yellow Pine Drive, Bolingbrook, $332,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

Crest Hill

JDD Properties LLC to Jennifer Swaim, Residence at 1809 Cora St., Crest Hill, $308,000, Jan. 31, 2025.

Colleen Wengler to Stephen Fitzpatrick, Residence at 1807 Burry Circle Drive, Crest Hill, $153,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

Eugenia Alvarez to Roberto Hernandez Ugalde and Gabriela Hernandez, Residence at 1900 Cora St., Crest Hill, $240,000, Oct. 23, 2024.

Dawn Vosnos to Jesus Carrazco and Maria N Carrazco, Residence at 2372 Caton Crest Drive, Crest Hill, $276,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

Elwood

Brenda Kay Messex to Jeremy Hunt and Erin Doherty, Residence at 17555 W. Spangler Road, Elwood, $325,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

Steven Sewall to Neil Sanders, Residence at 123 Fox Run Drive, Elwood, $280,000, Jan. 14, 2025.

Frankfort

Maciejewski Trust to Thomas J Naughton and Alicia Naughton, Residence at 10489 Brookridge Creek Drive, Frankfort, $204,500, Dec. 23, 2024.

Maciejewski Trust to Thomas J Naughton and Alicia Naughton, Residence at 10489 Brookridge Creek Drive, Frankfort, $204,500, Dec. 30, 2024.

Swati Viswanathan to Jacob Ulanowski and Emily Ulanowski, Residence at 21215 Deerpath Road, Frankfort, $430,000, Jan. 15, 2025.

William J Buikema to Yatanya Thompson, Residence at 21402 Longview Drive, Frankfort, $570,000, Dec. 18, 2024.

Vincent Ciccio to Eyad Razzaq, Residence at 10482 Williamsburg Trail, Frankfort, $618,500, Jan. 27, 2025.

Akash G Surani to Lyman Howell and Brenda Howell, Residence at 23060 Devonshire Lane, Frankfort, $668,000, Jan. 8, 2025.

David R Taylor to Robert Stevenson and Rose Ann Stevenson, Residence at 23097 Folkestone Way, Frankfort, $850,000, Jan. 27, 2025.

Homer Glen

O’Malley Builders Inc. to Bartholomew Mroz and Jamie Mroz, Residence at 14000 Erin Lane, Homer Glen, $940,000, Jan. 27, 2025.

John Trp to Gustavo Guevera and Leticia Barrera, Residence at 14712 S. Stonehaven Lane, Homer Glen, $710,000, Jan. 8, 2025.

Cathy Ann Green to Terry L Fleckenstein, Residence at 14651 Aster Lane, Homer Glen, $530,000, Jan. 27, 2025.

Bartholomew M Mroz to Alice M Chabarria, Residence at 12250 W. Carroll Drive, Homer Glen, $650,000, Jan. 20, 2025.

Robert L Stevenson to Nicole Jeanne Yeomans and Alexander Eugene Yeomans, Residence at 12143 Black Forest Trail, Homer Glen, $529,900, Jan. 31, 2025.

Joliet

Jesse R Barnstable to Humberto Gonzalez and Mayte Gonzalez, Residence at 1909 W. Washington St., Joliet, $120,000, Feb. 1, 2025.

John Schoenhofen to Fernando Plascencia, Residence at 2462 Saddle Ridge Drive, Joliet, $294,000, Dec. 27, 2024.

Barbara A Skala to Brittney Dopheide and Sean Moroney, Residence at 2805 Valley Forge Drive, Joliet, $275,000, Jan. 17, 2025.

Maribel Lopez to Richard Haak, Residence at 400 S. Reed St., Joliet, $210,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

Nucastle Real Estate Development to Martin Vazquez Mendoza, Residence at 1405 Demmond St., Joliet, $275,000, Dec. 26, 2024.

Arturas Jakubonis to Carlos Zamora and Ashley Marie Rodriguez, Residence at 1106 Krings Lane, Joliet, $235,000, Jan. 27, 2025.

Taylor A Reardon to Jenna A Dodoer, Residence at 2622 Par Four Lane, Joliet, $215,000, Dec. 31, 2024.

Anchor Stone Fund 2 LLC to Miguel Murgo and Cinthia Murgo, Residence at 1214 Oneida St., Joliet, $170,100, Jan. 14, 2025.

Ryan Edward Filippo to Hector Villagrana and Gabriela R Sanchez, Residence at 406 Grant Ave., Joliet, $227,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

Lemont

Chicago Title Land Trust Co to Amy Pomatto and Ryan J Pomatto, Residence at 1334 128th St., Lemont, $480,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

Schulte and Grad Trust to Herman Simrayh and Susan Simrayh, Residence at 16676 Stratton Drive, Lemont, $875,000, Jan. 21, 2025.

Douglas P Nickleski to Shane G Walker, Residence at 1234 Hillview Drive, Lemont, $430,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

Thomas A Rinke to Robert Louis Vanecek, Residence at 307 Stephen St., Lemont, $162,500, Jan. 24, 2025.

Lockport

Steven Michael Dawson to Kate Kirby, Residence at 404 E. Seventh St., Lockport, $301,000, Jan. 13, 2025.

Mi Homes of Chicago LLC to Perry S Bernardin, Residence at 16317 S. Sun Meadow Drive, Lockport, $569,900, Feb. 5, 2025.

Mi Homes of Chicago LLC to Daniel F Stromberg and Lauren M Stromberg, Residence at 15328 W. Farmstead Drive, Lockport, $551,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

Pastore Trust to Sergio Hermosillo Jr and Nicole Mata, Residence at 1237 Milne Drive, Lockport, $380,000, Jan. 24, 2025.

Thomas Raimbault to Casper Przedpelski, Residence at 16144 Golfview Drive, Lockport, $275,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

Maap Inc to Christina Elizabeth Stanton and Nathaniel Lewis Booker, Residence at 216 Hughes Ave., Lockport, $223,200, Jan. 23, 2025.

Mi Homes of Chicago LLC to Valerie Smith and Tyler Jonathan Smith, Residence at 16313 S. Sun Meadow Drive, Lockport, $679,120, Feb. 4, 2025.

Manhattan

Bruno Taylor to Frederick J Hofer and Hannah M Rayner, Residence at 14242 W. Ethel St., Manhattan, $460,900, Jan. 31, 2025.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co to Joseph and Tiffany Johnston, Residence at 24221 S. Lily Drive, Manhattan, $600,000, Jan. 16, 2025.

Darrell Gray to Michael Woods, Residence at 23913 S. Ann Lane, Manhattan, $360,000, Jan. 3, 2025.

Upward America Southeast Reit to Richard Weber, Residence at 15014 W. Quincy Circle, Manhattan, $280,500, Jan. 13, 2025.

Kaley Albrecht to Anna Parro, Residence at 15021 W. Quincy Circle, Manhattan, $289,900, Jan. 23, 2025.

Mokena

Eddie R Ferrell Sr. to Kenneth L Ashbridge Jr. and Wendy L Ashbridge, Residence at 19342 Tramore Lane, Mokena, $325,000, Jan. 21, 2025.

Majid Rassouli to Jamal Hamayel, Residence at 19433 York Drive, Mokena, $442,500, Feb. 3, 2025.

Narcissi Trust to Wayne Annerino and Lenore Stephens, Residence at 19508 Abbots Way, Mokena, $430,000, Jan. 17, 2025.

New Lenox

Ashley Powell to Olivia B Mangin and Gerald O Burns III, Residence at 136 W. Third Ave., New Lenox, $350,000, Jan. 22, 2025.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Nicholas Scumaci and Stephanie L Scumaci, Residence at 2352 Desert Canyon Drive, New Lenox, $515,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Bruno Cortez Cardoso, Residence at 2332 Desert Canyon Drive, New Lenox, $539,900, Feb. 7, 2025.

Ryann Lindsay Ruiz to Sebastian Nalepa and Katarzyna Nalepa, Residence at 1505 London Road, New Lenox, $505,000, Jan. 24, 2025.

Renee Cottingham to Michael Joseph Chudzinski and Paulan Mackovjak, Residence at 1540 Bellechase Drive, New Lenox, $495,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co to Cynthia M Baron and Michael J Baron, Residence at 335 E. Francis Road, New Lenox, $425,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Ugly Ducklings by Kathleen LLC to Kathleen F Rektorski and Bruce E Rektorski, Residence at 398 N. Cedar Road, New Lenox, $420,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Plainfield

Debra A Dailey and Anthony C Dailey to Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC, Residence at 23302 W. Kennebec Drive, Plainfield, $542,450, Jan. 30, 2025.

Venkata Pushyahass Reddy Obulapu and Pravalika Lingareddygari to Pulte Home Co Llc Trustee, Residence at 13037 S. Vicarage Drive, Plainfield, $782,400, Jan. 30, 2025.

Anup Bonekar and Amruta Bonekar to Pulte Home Co Llc, Residence at 13025 S. Vicarage Drive, Plainfield, $713,817, Feb. 5, 2025.

Arun Prasath Jayapal and Poornima Rajamani to Pulte Home Co. LLC, Residence at 13024 S. Beckham Drive, Plainfield, $750,191, Jan. 30, 2025.

Rakshit Nanjunda Gowda and Harshala Dharmarajan to Pulte Home Co. LLC, Residence at 12912 S. Twin Pines Lane, Plainfield, $773,779, Jan. 27, 2025.

Ashit Taneja and Prabhuta Mohan Sharma to Pulte Home Co. LLC, Residence at 12903 S. Beckham Drive, Plainfield, $686,112, Feb. 3, 2025.

Lucy Minella and Aaron R Dorfman to Paula Smith, Residence at 26234 Mapleview Drive, Plainfield, $680,000, Jan. 20, 2025.

Timothy Lees Mcdonald and Jeanette Mcodnald to William M Peseski, Residence at 13202 S. Lake Mary Drive, Plainfield, $524,900, Jan. 24, 2025.

Jo Anne L Clemans to Raymond Monachello, Residence at 2424 Oak Tree Lane, Plainfield, $240,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

Tracy Talbot to Quinn Joint Tenancy TruSt., Residence at 13309 Red Cedar Lane, Plainfield, $285,000, Jan. 30, 2025.

Mindaugas Dainauskas to Sfr Borrower 2021 2 LLC, Residence at 24642 George Washington Drive, Plainfield, $235,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

Jeffery Good and Lori T Michalowski to Thomas Bell, Residence at 25338 Scott Drive, Plainfield, $480,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

Nimra Malik and Wajahat Jafri to Mi Homes Of Chicago Llc, Residence at 25452 W. Streamwood Lane, Plainfield, $570,000, Feb. 4, 2025.

Tiffany Y Eng and Sukhbat Gansukh to Mi Homes Of Chicago Llc, Residence at 25500 W. Streamwood Lane, Plainfield, $623,420, Feb. 5, 2025.

Marilyn Vrljicak to William Robert Sillar, Residence at 11961 Winterberry Lane, Plainfield, $395,000, Jan. 15, 2025.

Christopher J Gomulka and Ashley R Gomulka to Ap Homes LLC, Residence at 25507 W. Rock Drive, Plainfield, $577,084, Feb. 3, 2025.

Lauren Vasicek to Kassandra Hernandez, Residence at 25618 W. Maurice Lane, Plainfield, $407,900, Jan. 27, 2025.

Vidhya Prakash Rajagopal to Lennar Communities Of Chicago, Residence at 25754 W. Springside St., Plainfield, $621,141, Jan. 28, 2025.

Oscar Almicar Flores Rivera to Sharon Makowka, Residence at 1901 Pebble Beach Drive, Plainfield, $380,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

Paramjeet S Deol and Pawanjeet Deol to Dr Horton Inc. MidweSt., Residence at 14730 S Starflower Circle, Plainfield, $519,990, Jan. 29, 2025.

Shashonda Hunter and Marsha Williams to Juanita Cotton, Residence at 22031 W. Lakeland Trail, Plainfield, $399,999, Jan. 14, 2025.

Gokul Devunuri and Vaishnavi Karike to Lennar Communities Of Chicago, Residence at 16124 E Dana Drive, Plainfield, $570,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

Emil Ghebreial and Feby Zaher Asad Soliman to Lennar Communities Of Chicago, Residence at 16104 S. Clearwater Drive, Plainfield, $559,900, Jan. 31, 2025.

Wen Ping Wang to Andrews TruSt., Residence at 2205 Portside Lakes Court, Plainfield, $385,000, Jan. 21, 2025.

Williams W Gleaves and Nicole A Gleaves to Brendan Heffernan, Residence at 1800 Blue Ridge Drive, Plainfield, $390,100, Jan. 24, 2025.

John S Paniak and Carol L Paniak to Alan S Trunek, Residence at 21630 W. Empress Lane, Plainfield, $320,000, Jan. 14, 2025.

Passorn Jamkajornkiat to Cynthia A Patriquen, Residence at 1616 Brighton Lane, Plainfield, $413,500, Jan. 17, 2025.

Joy Jittaun Moore to Dr Horton Inc MidweSt., Residence at 14723 S. Greenbriar Drive, Plainfield, $479,990, Feb. 4, 2025.

Qasim Rashid to Gilberto Corral, Residence at 16743 Winding Creek Road, Plainfield, $270,000, Feb. 3, 2025.

Elisabeth Thebaud and Raphael Frederick Thebaud to Pulte Home Co. LLC, Residence at 23434 W. Lansdowne Road, Plainfield, $636,000, Jan. 29, 2025.

Abdul Muatadir Mohammed and Amatul Gafoor to Andrea RosenquiSt., Residence at 14010 S. Hunt Club Lane, Plainfield, $484,000, Dec. 19, 2024.

Jennifer Hernandez to Brendan Heffernan, Residence at 13548 Capista Drive, Plainfield, $550,000, Jan. 14, 2025.

Henri Espinoza to Roger L Seaborg, Residence at 2824 Ruth Fitzgerald Drive, Plainfield, $376,500, Jan. 29, 2025.

Romeoville

Keven Z Zelaya to Stanley Jenkins Jr, Residence at 1940 Trafalger Drive, Romeoville, $365,000, Jan. 8, 2025.

Claudia Robinson and Jonathan Robinson to Wayne E Clark, Residence at 276 Violet Drive, Romeoville, $388,000, Jan. 16, 2025.

Daniel P Flanagan and Jennifer Nicole Frankiewicz to Jennifer Richardson, Residence at 1626 Sunflower Court, Romeoville, $315,000, Dec. 12, 2024.

Robert Pratt and Lynn Marie Pratt to Smith Jr. Trust, Residence at 1596 Benzie Circle, Romeoville, $335,000, Jan. 17, 2025.

Shorewood

James A Cassady and Michelle A Cassady to Christopher P Clower, Residence at 25523 Prairiewood Lane, Shorewood, $470,000, Jan. 31, 2025.

Wilmington

Francisco Hernandez to Linda Hurley, Residence at 21605 W. Grand Ave., Wilmington, $152,000, Jan. 24, 2025.

Rebecca Sherry and Michael Sherry to Daniels LLC, Residence at 35250 S. Byron Road, Wilmington, $152,000, Jan. 28, 2025.