Lockport Township garage damaged in fire

Lockport Township Fire Protection District responded to a garage fire in the 300 block of Nobes Avenue in unincorporated Lockport Township on March 8, 2025. (Photo provided by the Lockport Township Fire Protection District)

A garage in unincorporated Lockport Township was damaged by fire Saturday.

Lockport Township Fire Protection responded at approximately 6:45 p.m. to a reported fire garage fire in the 300 block of Nobes Avenue, according to the fire protection district.

When fire companies arrived on the scene and they found a working fire in a detached garage that was extending to multiple vehicles, according to the fire protection district.

The residents were home and were attempting to extinguish the fire when crews arrived, according to the fire protection district.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported at the time of the incident, according to the fire protection district.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is being investigated by the Lockport Fire Investigators.