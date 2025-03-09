Joliet Street traffic signals to resume standard operations Monday

Pedestrians cross the street in front of Harrah's Casino on Jan. 5, 2007, in downtown Joliet. Traffic signals at the intersections of Joliet Street and Van Buren Street, and Joliet Street and Clinton Street will change from flashing red lights to normal traffic signal operation starting Monday, March 10. (Shaw Local News Network)

Joliet — The City of Joliet has announced the traffic signals at the intersections of Joliet Street and Van Buren Street, and Joliet Street and Clinton Street will change from flashing red lights to normal traffic signal operation starting Monday, March 10.

The two signals have been operating in flashing red mode for many years, according to the city announcement, “primarily due to the former Harrah’s Casino valet parking, which required frequent pedestrian crossings of Joliet Street.”

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to use caution when traveling through the newly configured intersections.