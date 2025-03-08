Joliet Central High School recognizes 22 students as Illinois State Scholars

Joliet Central High School recognized 22 of its students as Illinois State Scholars at its Board of Education meeting on Feb. 18, 2025 (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

Joliet Central High School recognized 22 of its students as Illinois State Scholars at its Board of Education meeting on Feb. 18.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission gives State Scholar designation annually to seniors who are in the top half of their graduating class and/or scored about the 95th percentile nationally on the ACT or SAT.

The students honored as Illinois State Scholars were Amber Beach, Laila Boys, Esme Bryson, Ariana Lawson, Alexis González, Daniel García, Diego Sandoval, Giovanni Partida, Isaiah Kan, José Ortiz, Joseph Herron, Andres López, Makyah Stallings, Marissa Rosiles, Natalie Piña, Ruby Stanfield, Rosa Saenz, Thomas Slattery, Yareli Ponce, Alexa Villalpando, Brody Walsh and Xavier Eggert.