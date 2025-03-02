Joliet Junior College to hold forum for trustee candidates Tuesday

Joliet — Joliet Junior College will host a candidates forum Tuesday, March 4, to give candidates for its Board of Trustees a chance to outline their policies for the public.

The forum is being hosted by the JJC Student Government and the Office of Student Activities from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the U-Building Auditorium on the school’s main campus, 1215 Houbolt Road in Joliet. All members of the public are welcome to attend.

According to the student government announcement, each candidate will be given three minutes to introduce themselves before addressing questions submitted by current JJC students in advance. All candidates will answer the same questions and will have equal time to respond.

Six candidates are running for three open six-year terms on the Board of Trustees in the April 1 election.

The candidates are Maureen Flanagan Broderick of New Lenox, Elaine Bottomley of Joliet, Nancy Garcia of Romeoville, Timothy John Broderick of Joliet, Robert Wunderlich of Joliet and Timothy Bradley of Coal City.