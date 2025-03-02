Joliet home hit by gunfire early Saturday

A Joliet squad car sits on the street in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

A Joliet home was struck by “multiple rounds of gunfire” early Saturday , according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

At 12:59 a.m., Joliet police responded to the 8000 block of Shady Oak Road after receiving a report that shots were fired and found a house with the multiple rounds of gunfire, according to the release.

Joliet police officers canvassed the area and found numerous spent shell casings, according to the release.

People were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured, according to the release.

No arrests have been made in reference to the incident.

Anyone with information should call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.

To remain anonymous, call Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or visit crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.