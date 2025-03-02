Joliet home damaged in Saturday fire

The Joliet Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 5500 block of Maha Street on Saturday night, March 1, 2025. (Photo provided by Joliet Fire Department)

No one was injured in a house fire in Joliet on Saturday night.

The Joliet Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5500 block of Maha Street at 10:08 p.m. The first units arrived within six minutes of the call, according to the fire department.

Crews found smoke and fire coming from the second floor of a single-family residence, according to the fire department. Residents got out of the house prior to fire department’s arrival, according to the fire department.

The scene was declared under control at 10:32 p.m., according to the fire department.

Fire crews from Joliet Fire Stations 1, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 were on scene. The fire is currently under investigation, the fire department said.