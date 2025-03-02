Coal City flips the script, knocks off No. 1 Vandalia for IHSA Class 1A state title

Coal City captains receive the Class 1A championship trophy at the IHSA Dual Team State Finals on Saturday, March 1. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

BLOOMINGTON — John Keigher and Coal City wanted another crack at Vandalia, and they didn’t waste it.

Just over two months after losing by two points to the Vandals, the Coalers flipped the script Saturday night at Grossinger Motors Arena and won their second state title.

Coal City, ranked No. 3 in Class 1A by Illinois Matmen, beat the two teams ranked ahead of it to win state for the second time in three seasons and earn its eighth state trophy in 11 years.

First, the Coalers beat No. 2 Marian Central 35-27 in the morning semifinals. Then they knocked off No. 1 Vandalia 32-25 for the title.

Keigher’s 10-6 win over Vandalia’s Kaden Tidwell at 215 pounds was pivotal. A week earlier at the individual state tournament, Tidwell beat Keigher 9-7.

“At individual state in the consolation semis, he scored a last-second takedown on me,” Keigher said. “And ever since then — I knew we were going to face them next week and I was coming to get that back.”

Aidan Kenney of Coal City grabs ahold of Cole Yarbrough of Vandalia during Kenney's 144-pound victory during the IHSA Dual Team State Finals in Bloomington on Saturday, March 1. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Coal City (33-7) trailed Vandalia 25-22 with three bouts remaining and won them all. Luke Munsterman’s 4-2 decision at 132 tied it, Brody Widlowski’s 10-2 major decision at 138 put the Coalers ahead and Aidan Kenney’s 9-4 decision at 145 clinched the title. Coincidentally, that was Kenney’s 100th career win.

“Perfect timing,” Kenney said.

“Being underdogs, ranked No. 3, having to go through No. 2 and 1 really pushed us in the wrestling room the week before,” he added.

Vandalia (40-2), which hadn’t lost to an Illinois team all season before Saturday, led 6-0 after two bouts. But the Coalers ran off five straight wins from Brock Finch (major decision at 165), Landin Benson (pin at 175), Cade Poyner (pin at 190), Keigher and Alec Waliczek, who beat state qualifier Dominic Swyers 2-1 on a tiebreaker.

The Vandals responded with four straight wins to go up 25-22 and set the stage for the late drama.

“Al Waliczek came through huge ... we lost in the (earlier) dual,” Coal City coach Mark Masters said. “That was a six-point swing. Luke Munsterman lost the last time. That’s another six-point swing. ... Those guys came through, won big matches in the last couple seconds.

“Just.a crazy, crazy weekend.”

“I just went in knowing that I was going to win,” Munsterman said. “And even if I was down, I was going to win. Just all heart and don’t give up.”

IHSA Dual Team State Finals Joliet Catholic captains receive the Class 3A third place trophy at the IHSA Dual Team State Finals on Saturday, March 1. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

In Class 3A Joliet Catholic (11-10), which hadn’t won a state trophy before 2022, earned its third in four seasons by beating Hersey 46-22 for third place after losing 36-29 to Hononegah in the semifinals. Marmion beat Hononegah 42-31 for its first title.

Senior 190-pounder Nico Ronchetti (39-6) wrapped up a stellar career for the Hilltoppers with six state medals: three individual and three team.

“Start of the season, we had a lot of ups and downs,” Ronchetti said. “A lot of injuries, a lot of skin infections, stuff like that. So coming in here and going out with a bang — it feels really good.”

The highlight of his career?

“That freshman year team state championship,” Ronchetti said. “That’s my favorite thing. Obviously, individual (medals), they’re nice to have. But having that bond with the guys from freshman year ... I’m never gonna lose it.”

Joliet Catholic coach Ryan Cumbee was glad to finish a challenging season with a win.

“A lot of people in this sport think that it’s a championship or bust,” he said. “And they’ve got to win it all or it doesn’t mean anything.

“I teach the opposite of that. I think about perspective and just understanding that it’s one match at a time, one tool at a time and you’ve got to put your best foot forward. So for me to be disappointed in anything less than a first would make me a hypocrite. These boys have given everything they’ve had this year for me.”