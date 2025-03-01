Will County forest preserves offer wellness programs in March

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Taking in the Great Outdoors wellness workshop will feature a presentation from The Conservation Foundation on its NatureRx initiative and information on outdoor opportunities in Will County on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Eric Ginnard - eginnard@shawmedia.com/The Herald-News, Eric Ginnard)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of March 3. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Wellness Workshop: Taking in the Great Outdoors: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 4, Sugar Creek Administration Center, Joliet. The March session of the forest preserve district’s monthly 2025 Wellness Series will feature a presentation from The Conservation Foundation on its NatureRx initiative, which documents the benefits of time spent in nature. The presentation will be followed by a discussion of ways to enjoy the outdoors in the Will County forest preserves. Free, all ages. Register by March 4.

Lunch and Learn – Women in the Woods (Zoom webinar): noon to 1 p.m. Friday, March 7, online. Explore the positive impacts determined women have had on nature throughout history and learn who is making an impact in the field now. Discover how our daughters and granddaughters can become the most emboldened and wild generations yet. This virtual program occurs annually and covers different women each year. Find out who is inspiring us in 2025. Free, all ages. Register by March 7.

Seated Yoga and Seasonal Sights: 11 a.m.-noon, Sunday, March 9, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. This program includes a 30- to 35-minute all-levels seated yoga session and 25- to 30-minute natural world exploration. Both sessions will take place in the Grand Hall. Bring water and wear comfortable clothing. Free, ages 12 or older. Register by March 8.

Living History Encounter – Tallow: noon-3 p.m. Sunday, March 9, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Learn what tallow is, how it was made and what it was used for during the 18th century. During Living History Encounters, you may find cooks, seamstresses, voyageurs, soldiers or craftsmen sharing their talents. Depending on the weather, this program is offered indoors or outside. Free, all ages.