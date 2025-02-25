Joliet-based RRLC celebrates Black History Month with Friday event

Leaflet gives notice of a Black History Month Celebration that Ree Ree's Legacy of Compassion is holding in Joliet on Friday. (Bob Okon)

Ree Ree’s Legacy of Compassion will have a live band, fashion show and award presentations on Friday when it celebrates Black History Month.

Admission is free and the event even includes a complimentary dinner, although Joliet-based RRLC is asking for donations.

“We’re asking that people give from their heart,” said RRLC founder Chris Knight. “It’s a great celebration for our community.”

The event is 5-9 p.m. at the Royal Palace Event Center, 1416 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet.

Here’s some of what’s happening at the RRLC Black History Month Celebration:

• Live performance by the band Busta Bus & the Guys

• Fashion show presented by the Candy Kouture store in Joliet

• Poetry reading by Madame Goddess

• A presentation on plans for the African Descendants Military and Historical Museum in Joliet

• Black History Month awards honoring eight notable African Americans in Joliet

A T-shirt showing images of Louise Coleman throughout her life was worn by many of those who attended a ceremony dedicating a section of Joliet Street in Joliet as Louise Coleman Way. The shirt was designed by Coleman's granddaughter, Kiara Ford. Aug. 17, 2024 (Bob Okon)

Awards will be presented to: David White, entrepreneur; Rev. Herbert Brooks, pastor and county board member; activist Pamela Fort; businessman Ralph Bias, Will County Board Member Sherry Williams; Terry Morris, businessman and former Joliet councilman; and Trista Graves, activist and singer-song writer.

An award also will be presented posthumously in honor of the late Louise Coleman, a businesswoman who also had a street designated in her honor last year.

Knight said RRLC is in its second year and is a nonprofit devoted to community outreach, youth development and positive change.

The group is looking forward to raising funds through the Black History Month Celebration to further its cause.

Knight said the event is made possible by a number of business sponsors, including the Catfish and Taste of Soul restaurants, Lambert 1957 Mobil & Convenience Store and Texas Roadhouse.