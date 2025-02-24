Joliet man faces multiple weapons charges

A Joliet man is being held in the Will County jail on multiple weapons charges stemming from a 2023 shooting.

Jerell Barber, 31, of Joliet is charge with aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon following an investigation into the March 11, 2023, shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Gardner Street, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Joliet police detectives identified Barber as a suspect involved in this shooting and obtained an arrest warrant for Barber on Feb. 11, according to Joliet police.

Barber was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force on Feb. 21, according to Joliet police.

Barber was processed at the Joliet Police Department and transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

This case remains under investigation, police said.