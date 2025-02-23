Will County property transfers: April 9, 2024, to Jan. 24, 2025

Bolingbrook

DNA Homes & Construction LLC to Kristen Tagliavia, Residence at 605 Derbyshire Lane, Bolingbrook, $400,000, Jan. 20, 2025.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Sanket Girishkumar Modi and Visha Sanket Modi, Residence at 1876 Bent Grass Way, Bolingbrook, $907,600, Jan. 16, 2025.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Praveen Nannapaneni and Supraja Mannam, Residence at 545 Ivory Lane, Bolingbrook, $806,216, Dec. 13, 2024.

Pam A. Nolan to Denise M. Johnson, Residence at 392 Inner Circle Drive, Bolingbrook, $366,900, Dec. 19, 2024.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Trischa N. Williams, Residence at 632 Switchgrass Way, Bolingbrook, $449,000, Jan. 16, 2025.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Anil Balmuri and Sindhu Vala, Residence at 2177 Bent Grass Way, Bolingbrook, $813,524, Jan. 10, 2025.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Varalakshmi Mandava, Residence at 2219 Ryegrass Lane, Bolingbrook, $441,500, Dec. 18, 2024.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Kamaliddin Kosimov and Yulduz Shamsiddinova, Residence at 2306 Ryegrass Lane, Bolingbrook, $465,667, Jan. 10, 2025.

Braidwood

Jeremy A. Helsing to Michael and Taylor Michell Willeford, Residence at 246 Teal Lane, Braidwood, $300,000, Dec. 31, 2024.

Channahon

Bader Brothers Builders Inc. to Boaz Musial Phillips, Residence at 24654 W. Eames St., Channahon, $263,000, Nov. 15, 2024.

GDP Homes II LLC to Kevin Kelly and Kaelyn Kelly, Residence at 24428 S. St. Paul Ave., Channahon, $421,655, Jan. 9, 2025.

Akers Trust to Brett Vanasdlen, Residence at 25027 W. Tow Path Lane, Channahon, $250,000, Jan. 10, 2025.

Crest Hill

Wanda Bowler to Colin Eric Ellingson, Residence at 1824 Lincoln Ave., Crest Hill, $279,000, Jan. 21, 2025.

Melanie J. Houchens to Barbara Skala, Residence at 2515 Revier Park Court 262, Crest Hill, $205,000, Jan. 13, 2025.

Elwood

Cary D. Lowrance to Emmanuel Martinez and Krystal Garcia Centeno, Residence at 956 Arrowhead Drive, Elwood, $260,000, July 19, 2024.

Will County Sheriff to Everardo Aguirre and Maria Diaz, Residence at 951 Meadowbrook Road, Elwood, $239,701, July 31, 2024.

Frankfort

Ann E. McMann Kotze to Eric Knaperek and Bridget Tamme, Residence at 21424 English Drive, Frankfort, $470,000, Jan. 14, 2025.

Robert W. Fredericks to Mark C. Cozzi, Residence at 9488 W. Golfview Drive, Frankfort, $549,900, Mar. 9, 2025.

Callanan Trust to James Tansey and Geraldine Tansey, Residence at 9423 Ashley Court, Frankfort, $428,500, Mar. 29, 2025.

Homer Glen

Janet A. Cummins to Yasmin Abed, Residence at 13221 Oakwood Drive, Homer Glen, $425,000, Jan. 21, 2025.

Joliet

Virginia Rodriguez Castellano to Pedro A. and Maria D. Barrios, Residence at 602 E. Washington St., Joliet, $75,000, Jan. 17, 2025.

Judith A. Enix to Carlos Antonio Herrera, Residence at 203 Kathlyn Place, Joliet, $196,000, Jan. 6, 2025.

Ventura Trust to Annie Mae Matthews, Residence at 506 Madison St., Joliet, $265,000, Jan. 9, 2025.

Diannae Segatto to Jake Bauer, Residence at 1737 Oakwood Lane, Joliet, $250,000, Jan. 3, 2025.

James Alan Hatz to Rox Ann Marie Zamora and Jason Michael Zamora, Residence at 2117 Lorraine Ave., Joliet, $83,517, Jan. 20, 2025.

Preforeclosures Queen Inc to Mario Duncan, Residence at 1421 Woodbridge Road, Unit 3A, Joliet, $199,000, Jan. 3, 2025.

Mario A. Arce to Alfonso Sepeda and Anita M. Sepeda, Residence at 508 Florence Ave., Joliet, $175,000, Dec. 2, 2024.

Gobrecht Trust to Jennifer Zalud and Alexander Liddell, Residence at 1621 Mayfield Ave., Joliet, $324,900, Dec. 16, 2024.

HUD to Jose J. Pulido, Residence at 500 Russell St., Joliet, $196,000, Jan. 13, 2025.

Donald J. Martin Jr. to Christopher and Jessica Dienberg, Residence at 958 Campbell St., Joliet, $240,000, May 9, 2024.

Leslie Ann Feeney to Lisa A. Alvarez, Residence at 901 Westminster Road, Joliet, $272,000, Jan. 17, 2025.

Delia G. Vargas to Donna R. C. Montilla, Residence at 1203 Agnes Ave., Joliet, $218,000, Jan. 17, 2025.

Giedre Pritchard to Patrick A. Zadlo and Monika Zadlo, Residence at 1020 Pine View Drive, Joliet, $350,000, Jan. 16, 2025.

Daniel P. Korem to Erica D. Munoz, Residence at 1118 Ingalls Ave., Unit 4, Joliet, $185,000, Jan. 21, 2025.

Lemont

June D. Donahue to Thomas P. Ritchey Jr., Residence at 95 Timberline Drive, Lemont, $375,000, Oct. 28, 2024.

Andrew L. Kumiega to Gary L. Kezele and Bruce D. Hancock, Residence at 10 Valley View Drive, Lemont, $640,000, Jan. 7, 2025.

Davis Trust to Zachary J. Scaletta and Emily A. Scaletta, Residence at 1303 Leinster Drive, Lemont, $575,000, Jan. 7, 2025.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. to Danny Lombardo and Delanie Lombardo, Residence at 501 E. 127th St., Lemont, $677,000, Jan. 6, 2025.

Shawn O’Malley to John McMahon, Residence at 95 Ruffled Feathers Drive, Lemont, $1.73 million, June 18, 2024.

Lockport

Jean D. Breshears to Lynn Saxon, Residence at 1418 Summit Drive, Lockport, $300,000, Jan. 8, 2025.

Aliosius Trust to Bruce C. Eliason, Residence at 946 Treeline Court, Lockport, $306,100, May 22, 2024.

Bryan Falat to Phallyn K. Habercoss, Residence at 948 Treeline Court, Lockport, $315,000, May 14, 2024.

April Ranallo to Efren Monroy Hernandez, Residence at 213 Robson Drive, Lockport, $620,000, Jan. 16, 2025.

Janet Wojcikiewicz to Jessica Cook, Residence at 16444 Lakeside Drive, Lockport, $465,000, Dec. 21, 2024.

David M. Oxley to Libby Oxley Walton, Residence at 1211 Basin Drive, Lockport, $150,000, Jan. 1, 2025.

Marjan Ristevski to Justin J. Jacobson and Stephanie Jacobson, Residence at 3323 Heritage Lake Drive, Lockport, $348,000, Jan. 6, 2025.

Kyle Rinke to Nicholas Alexander Slobidsky and Johanna Rae Slobidsky, Residence at 738 Janice Street, Lockport, $287,500, Jan. 13, 2025.

Manhattan

Distinctive Homebuilders Ltd. to Anthony J. and Madison L. Miuccio, Residence at 14310 W. Marshall Drive, Manhattan, $547,981, Jan. 20, 2025.

Nicholas Carline to John C. Flanagan and Allyson M. Flanagan, Residence at 15327 Kenmare Circle, Manhattan, $232,500, Jan. 17, 2025.

Mokena

V&V Future Inc to Mitchell Wasso and Samantha Peteroccelli, Residence at 9449 Birch Ave., Mokena, $280,000, Feb. 21, 2025.

Jeffrey Richter to Shannon Stockland, Residence at 9519 Elm Ave., Mokena, $203,000, Mar. 19, 2025.

Rangel Family Trust to Levi Burklow, Residence at 9442 Pine St., Mokena, $305,000, Mar. 1, 2025.

Todd V. Pliuksis to Martin James Tompkins, Residence at 9437 Hickory St., Mokena, $196,000, May 17, 2025.

Simply Sell RE LLC to Amy L. Kamp, Residence at 9405 Ash St., Mokena, $323,000, Oct. 25, 2024.

Joseph P. Hartl to Timothy Grote and Megan Grote, Residence at 11522 Swinford Lane, Mokena, $725,000, Jan. 19, 2025.

Eric J. Knaperek to Anthony P. Arunno, Residence at 10167 Kirkstone Way, Mokena, $310,000, Jan. 16, 2025.

New Lenox

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Daniel Edward and Haley Jarecki, Residence at 958 Bridle Hill Drive, New Lenox, $493,935, June 26, 2025.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Sarah Ashley Samara, Residence at 957 Penrith Lane, New Lenox, $454,765, Oct. 7, 2024.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Christopher Pierucci and Lauren Louise Pierucci, Residence at 950 Bridle Hill Drive, New Lenox, $469,990, Mar. 1, 2025.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Robert Wieslaw Jachym and Halina Jachym, Residence at 956 Penrith Lane, New Lenox, $501,260, Nov. 1, 2025.

Christopher Fabbi to Lauren M. Ratajczak and Zachary G. Kania, Residence at 640 Oxford Court, New Lenox, $286,087, Dec. 15, 2025.

Jack P. McGreehin to Jozef Molinski and Magdalena Molinski, Residence at 951 Western Ave., New Lenox, $430,000, Dec. 5, 2025.

CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Morgan Alyse and Justin Ryan Smykowski, Residence at 2362 Desert Canyon Drive, New Lenox, $570,000, Jan. 24, 2025.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Randal Thomas Pettenon and Mary Lucille Pettenon, Residence at 942 Bridle Hill Drive, New Lenox, $501,755, June 21, 2025.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Davida Marie Dixon and Russell Dixon Jr., Residence at 949 Penrith Lane, New Lenox, $461,935, Aug. 9, 2025.

Michael G. Matusak to Kevin P. Blake, Residence at 121 E. Francis Road, New Lenox, $315,000, Jan. 14, 2025.

Plainfield

Anthony Tabrizi to Chanchal Kumar Khanna and Lalthafile Chanchal Khanna, Residence at 12351 S. Heritage Meadows Drive, Plainfield, $480,000, Jan. 9, 2025.

Michael Shults to Krisha L. Brown, Residence at 16510 S. Mueller Circle, Plainfield, $615,000, Nov. 26, 2025.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Kiran Kumar and Swetha Sanka, Residence at 12906 S. Twin Pines Lane, Plainfield, $718,040, Jan. 21, 2025.

Miranda Maddie to Nicholas J. Babets, Residence at 16765 Hazelwood Drive, Plainfield, $307,000, Jan. 15, 2025.

Kenneth Tade to Andres Torres, Residence at 1314 Bluejay Lane, Plainfield, $415,000, Jan. 3, 2025.

Michael Purnell to Jesus Diaz and Ana Maria Diaz Abad, Residence at 13647 S. Jonesport Circle, Plainfield, $320,000, Jan. 24, 2025.

Jacob T. Ward to Kristina Carroll, Residence at 2610 Old Woods Trail, Plainfield, $279,000, Jan. 14, 2025.

Stephan R. Zarco to Tamara Fakhouri and Rokas Giniunas, Residence at 4116 Rivertowne Drive, Plainfield, $285,000, Jan. 9, 2025.

Arnulfo Mayorga to Vincent Congine and Rhiannon Holcombe, Residence at 9560 S. Carls Drive, Plainfield, $560,000, Nov. 14, 2025.

George Gilmartin to Miguel Trenaido and Teresa Trenaido, Residence at 9540 S. Carls Drive, Plainfield, $516,000, June 14, 2025.

Royal Housing LLC to Adedotun E. Bello and Jayne R. Bello, Residence at 5610 Cider Grove Court, Plainfield, $440,000, Jan. 21, 2025.

Kristina L. Carroll to Francis and Haleigh Santapa, Residence at 4712 Osprey Lane, Plainfield, $397,000, Jan. 16, 2025.

Gregory M. Walker to Abel Martinez Hernandez and Kimberly Jordan McKay, Residence at 4201 Bunratty Lane, Plainfield, $410,000, Jan. 16, 2025.

Silas Welsh to Joseph Anthony Paull, Residence at 4122 Oak Tree Lane, Plainfield, $245,000, Jan. 10, 2025.

Donald Zweig to Tomas and Tanya Garcia, Residence at 1708 Brighton Lane, Plainfield, $505,000, Jan. 6, 2025.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Rahul Garg and Kriti Lakhotia, Residence at 25750 W. Springside St., Plainfield, $595,000, Jan. 23, 2025.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Nicholas E. Demet, Residence at 25517 W. Streamwood Lane, Plainfield, $499,990, Jan. 21, 2025.

Kevin M. Enke to Mikhail Aslanov, Residence at 24926 W. Franklin Lane, Plainfield, $305,000, Dec. 27, 2025.

Adam Mieczkowski to Vijaisai Vaidiyanathan and Ranjani Venkateswaran, Residence at 24118 Nottingham Ave., Plainfield, $475,000, Jan. 14, 2025.

Virginia L. Fadden to Marianne Johnson, Residence at 20961 W. Blossom Lane, Plainfield, $250,000, Jan. 22, 2025.

Michael Salamone to Wenping Wang, Residence at 1902 Brighton Lane, Plainfield, $360,000, Jan. 3, 2025.

Rockdale

Carol Faye Cleaver to Timothy Hamilton and Audrey Harrod, Residence at 706 Morris St., Rockdale, $100,000, Jan. 17, 2025.

Romeoville

George A. Nigro to Haider Al Rikabi, Residence at 958 Prairie Clover Drive, Romeoville, $380,000, April 9, 2024.

Alexandra A. Garcia to Tatianna M. Ramos, Residence at 253 Williamsburg Court, Romeoville, $255,000, Aug. 15, 2024.

David Beaudion to Enkh Amgalan Gerelt, Residence at 946 Prairie Clover Drive, Romeoville, $375,000, May 30, 2024.

Jonathan Metcalfe to Daniel Baez, Residence at 95 Coralbell, Romeoville, $210,000, Aug. 31, 2024.

Shorewood

AP Homes LLC to Talal Rehan, Residence at 24524 Bantry Drive, Shorewood, $567,841, Jan. 10, 2025.

Franzen Rentals LLC to Ian Michael and Michelle Reyes, Residence at 930 Summit Creek Drive, Shorewood, $290,000, Jan. 14, 2025.

Wilmington

Mary D. Jordan to Nelson Quiles and Pamela Yurek, Residence at 272 Fossil Bay Court, Wilmington, $151,000, Jan. 9, 2025.

Municipal Trust & Sav Bank Trustee to Austin Alexander, Residence at 30737 Harvest Drive, Wilmington, $429,900, Jan. 14, 2025.