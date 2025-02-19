Bolingbrook completes clean sweep of SPC play

BOLINGBROOK – Midway through the third quarter Tuesday, several players on the Minooka bench were frantically pointing at the location of Bolingbrook’s standout sophomore Davion Thompson.

In theory, those Indians players were trying to help out, but all the gesticulations were of little value to those on the court trying to stop him.

Because recognizing the need to stop Thompson and actually doing it are two entirely different things.

And while Thompson was held scoreless in the first quarter after sitting half of the period to allow seniors to start on Bolingbrook’s senior night, Thompson put on a show after that, scoring 29 of his game-high 34 points in the second and third quarters. It obviously played a big part in Bolingbrook’s 73-65 win over a game Minooka squad that held leads until early in the fourth quarter.

The victory completed a perfect Southwest Prairie Conference season for the Raiders, as they improved to 27-4 overall and a spotless 16-0 in the SPC.

The contest turned into a little bit more of a fight than most may have expected thanks in part to some fine shooting by Minooka (16-13, 8-8) in the first half. Minooka built leads as large as 12 in the first half when Jordan Freeman drained a 3-pointer to start the scoring in the second quarter.

But moments later, Thompson scored his first three points of the game on a traditional three-point play that began what appeared to be a one-man takeover.

He’d score all but two of Bolingbrook’s next 18 points as the Raiders whittled the Minooka lead down to two at halftime (38-36).

“We had some trouble scoring there, in the first quarter especially,” Bolingbrook coach Rob Brost said. “And then you look up, and he’s got 29 points or something. I don’t even know what he finished up with.

“It’s always good when he’s got a Raiders jersey on.”

Thompson continued his onslaught in the third quarter, finally forging the Raiders even early in the third quarter. Minooka, though, continued to fend off Bolingbrook until a 7-0 run closed by a traditional three-point play by Trey Brost gave Bolingbrook a 53-50 lead, and it wouldn’t relinquish the advantage again.

“We came out a little slow,” Thompson said. “When I came in there I knew we needed to get some baskets. I was just trying to score and get some stops for our team.”

The result was a far cry from the previous matchup between the two teams, a Dec. 17 matchup that saw Bolingbrook walk away with a 66-28 win.

There was considerably more offensive spark from the Indians in this one. Freeman and Brady Hairald each finished with 16 points, and Zane Caves added 14. Minooka’s early 3-point success eluded them late, though, allowing Bolingbrook to finally gain separation.

The win wrapped up a very successful regular season for the Raiders, who enter their own regional as the No. 1 seed as part of the Benet Sectional complex.

“It’s a big season for us. We’re trying to win a state championship, and we’re trying to take it game by game,” Thompson said.