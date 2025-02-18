Learn how to build a bird-friendly yard at Will County forest district program

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will offer a Building a Bird-friendly Backyard Zoom webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of Feb. 24. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Building a Bird-friendly Backyard (Zoom webinar): Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, online. Learn the do’s and don’ts for birdhouses and bird feeders. Find out which plants to grow to support your favorite feathered friends. Register by Feb. 25. Free, all ages.

Trivia Night at the Museum – Smokey Bear: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Do plants need fire? When did mascot Smokey Bear join the U.S. Forest Service? Join a naturalist for some trivia and put your nature history knowledge to the test. Play solo or as a team. Light snacks will be provided. Find even more inspiration by visiting “Smokey Bear: The Rudy Wendelin Collection” exhibit. Be sure to see all 19 pieces on display across four participating nature centers from Jan. 17 to March 2. Free, ages 16 or older. Register by Feb. 25.

Endangered Species Quest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, March 1 to April 30, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Endangered species aren’t just in exotic places. Learn about the animals that need our help right here in Illinois. Start at Plum Creek Nature Center to grab a quest card, then hit the trail to do your best to find all the animals. Return to the visitor center to tell us your favorite endangered species to earn a prize. Free, all ages.

Spot O’Luck Scavenger Hunt: 8 a.m. to sunset daily, Saturday, March 1, through Monday, March 31, Hammel Woods, Shorewood. Test your luck and see what delights the preserve serves up on a scavenger hunt up and down the trail at Hammel Woods. The weather may bring you a snowy wonderland or a blanket of spring sprouts in the forest. To participate, download the free Goosechase app and join the Spot O’ Luck Scavenger Hunt once the experience begins March 1. Complete all seven missions to unlock the code, answer the riddle and earn a forest preserve fidget spinner. Free, all ages.