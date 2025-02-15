Lemont, Seneca capture conference titles: Friday’s The Herald-News sports roundup

Boys basketball
Lemont 70, Hillcrest 55: At Country Club Hills, Gabreil Sularski scored 17 points as Lemont clinched the South Suburban Blue title with the win. Shea Glotzbach added 16 and Matas Gaidukevicius tallied 15 for Lemont (21-7, 12-0).
Seneca 61, Woodland 32: At Seneca, Paxton Giertz led the way for the Irish with 25 points as Seneca (24-5, 8-0) captured the Tri-County Conference regular season title. Brayden Simek added 10 points for the Irish.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 47, Lincoln-Way West 45: At New Lenox, Nick Brezniak led the Warriors with 16 points as West (12-1, 5-11) fell to the Boilermakers in an SWSC contest.
Homewood-Flossmoor 80, Lincoln-Way East 64: At Flossmoor, Brenden Sanders scored 20 as the Griffins fell to the defending Class 4A state champions in an SWSC contest. Evan Riff added 17 for East (16-11, 9-6).
Andrew 53, Lockport 51: At Tinley Park, the Porters fell in the SWSC contest.
Minooka 65, Oswego 40: At Minooka, Jordan Freeman and Brady Hairald scored 13 points each to lead the Indians in the Southwest Prairie. Zane Caves added 11 points and Charlie Murray 10 as Minooka improved to 16-12 overall, 8-7 in the SPC.
Plainfield South 67, Plainfield Central 31: At Plainfield, Plainfield South improved to 17-9 overall and 9-5 in the SPC with the win over the Wildcats.
Lincoln-Way Central 58, Stagg 37: At New Lenox, Kevin Barrett scored 21 points to lead all scorers as the Knights cruised in the SouthWest Suburban. Lucas Andresen added 19 for LWC (21-9, 3-6).
Reed-Custer 47, Coal City 45: At Braidwood, senior Dominic Eddy led senior night for the Comets with a 14-point effort as RC (9-19, 2-10) captured the Illinois Central Eight win. Jacob Reardon had a big night as well with 12 points and 15 boards for RC.
Marist 82, Joliet Catholic 40: At Chicago, the Hilltoppers fell to the Red Hawks in an East Suburban Catholic conference contest.
Kaneland 49, Morris 43: At Morris, Brett Bounds scored 14 and Jack Wheeler added 13 as Morris fell to the Knights in an Interstate Eight contest. Morris fell to 10-16, 3-5 in the I-8.
Providence Catholic 58, St. Francis De Sales 56: At New Lenox, AJ Rayford hit the deciding bucket then came up with a decisive steal as the Celtics captured the Chicago Catholic contest. Kelechi Enyia led PC (10-20, 3-5) with 21 points. Seth Chaney added 17 for the Celtics.
Gardner-South Wilmington 64, Donovan 52: At Gardner, Cole Hampson poured in 26 points and hauled down 18 boards to lead the Panthers to the win. Holden Grimes added 20 as GSW improved to 6-22 on the season and 202 in the Rover Valley Conference tournament.
Girls basketball
Hillcrest 57, Lemont 51: At Country Club Hills, Lemont closed out SSC Blue play with the loss the Hawks.
Boys wrestling
Class 1A Coal City Sectional: At Coal City, the host Coalers advanced 12 wrestlers into the second day of competition for a spot at next weekend’s state meet. Raiden Terry and Jeremy Gagnon of Seneca also advanced as did Logan Van Duyne of Wilmington and Dylan Crouch of Dwight. Jeremy Eggleston, Jayden Sanchez, Dominic Alaimo, and Colton Drinkwine of Reed-Custer moved on as well.
Class 2A Hinsdale South Sectional: At Darien, Providence Catholic advanced Luka Banas, Justus Heeg and Christian Corcoran to the semifinals of the sectional. Cory Zator and Judah Heeg of Lemont advanced as well.
Class 2A Washington Sectional: At Washington, Paxton Valentine, Braden Anderson and Brock Claypool advanced to the semifinals for Morris.
Class 3A Joliet Central Sectional: At Joliet, Lockport advanced Anthony Sutton, Timmy O’Connor, Isaac Zimmerman, Liam Zimmerman, Naseem Jaber, Juston Wardlow and Jaedon Calderon. Lincoln-Way East advanced Tyson Zvonar, Kaidge Richardson, Christian Darnell, Jackson Zaeske, Greg LaDere and Colton Zvonar. Brady Glynn of Lincoln-Way West, Maddox Garbis of Plainfield North, Adrian Hernandez and Carson Weber of Joliet West, Jalen Byrd of Lincoln-Way Central, Colin Bickett of Plainfield South, Robbie Murphy of Minooka and Nico Ronchetti, Luke Hamiti, Vince Tindal, Nolan Vogal, Elias Gonzales, Jason Hampton and Maddox Tindal of Joliet Catholic advanced.
Class 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional: At Hinsdale, Tommy McDermott of Bolingbrook advanced to the semifinals at 165.
Girls wrestling
Schaumburg Sectional: At Schaumburg, Henessis Villarana and Daniela Santander of Romeoville, Alexandra Flores of Bolingbrook, Molly O’Connor of Lemont, and Rebekah Ramirez, Sophie Kelner, and Claudia Henney of Lockport advanced to the semifinals.
Geneseo Sectional: At Geneseo, Emily Peyton, Zoe Dempsey, Sadie Sparks and Riley Cooney of Lincoln-Way Central, led a host of wrestlers into Saturday’s semifinals.
Highland Sectional: At Highland, Avery Crouch of Dwight advanced to the semifinals at 135.
Girls indoor track and field
Homewood-Flossmoor 60, Whitney Young 39, Kenwood 18, Lincoln-Way East 15: At Flossmoor, Sinead Barrett captured the 800-meter run as Lincoln-Way East kicked off the indoor season. Molly Reidy won the pole vault for the Griffins.