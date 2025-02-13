Hearings begin for Joliet police officer recommended for termination

Joliet Board of Fire and Police Commissioners Herb Lande (left), Tomas Ponce, Quinn Adamowski, and John Stefanski at a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at Joliet City Hall. (Felix Sarver)

A closed-door hearing was held at Joliet City Hall regarding a police chief’s recommendation to fire an officer facing three lawsuits over a 2024 pursuit that led to a crash.

On Wednesday, the Joliet Board of Fire and Police Commissioners held a hearing for Joliet police officer Alfonso Sanchez that lasted almost 20 minutes.

The board voted to continue the hearing to March 10.

Joliet Police Chief William Evans notified Sanchez on Oct. 21, 2024, that he was recommending him for termination after internal affairs' investigation of two cases.

Sanchez has been named as a defendant in three lawsuits concerning his vehicle pursuit of a suspect in 2024 that led to a crash.

Joliet Police Officer Alfonso Sanchez on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at a meeting for the Joliet Board of Fire and Police Commissioners. (Felix Sarver)

The board will consider the charges that Evans filed against Sanchez, but their discussions so far have not been open to the public.

During Wednesday’s board meeting, Todd Lenzie, the city’s top attorney, told the board of a statute under the Illinois Open Meetings Act that allows a public body to hold closed meetings regarding the discipline and dismissal of employees.

“We’re looking for a motion to close based on that statute,” Lenzie said.

Chairman Quinn Adamowski and commissioners Herb Lande, Tomas Ponce and John Stefanski unanimously agreed to go into closed session.

Commissioner Natalie Coleman was absent from the meeting.

The closed-session hearing was held in a room next to the dais for the Joliet City Council.

Evans issued a notice to Sanchez on Oct. 21, 2024, regarding his review of misconduct cases against Sanchez.

Evans determined that Sanchez violated the department’s code of conduct and policies concerning body-camera video and warrantless search and seizure.

Evans further determined that Sanchez failed to “exercise due care while operating a vehicle,” and use good judgement.

“This misconduct is at the heart of your position, duties and responsibilities. The evidence has shown that you can no longer be trusted to perform the duties as a police officer,” according to Evans’ notice to Sanchez.

Lenzie told the board at a Dec. 9 meeting that it can “sustain the action” of Evans, suspend Sanchez for a period of no more than 90 days or discharge Sanchez.

“That’s your option. It’s on the police department to sustain its burden,” Lenzie said.

Attorney Steve Calcaterra is representing Sanchez. Calcaterra is listed as one of the attorneys with the Metropolitan Alliance of Police union.

Sanchez initially was receiving legal representation from Jennifer Sexton, an attorney with the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council.

Calcaterra did not immediately respond to a message Wednesday evening regarding Sanchez’s case.