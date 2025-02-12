Forest Park only Illinois school to receive “School of Character” recognition

The staff of Forest Park Individual Education School in Joliet was recognized for their work getting the school designated a 2025 School of Character by Character.org. (Photo Provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Joliet — Joliet Public Schools District 86 announced that Forest Park Individual Education School has been named a state-level School of Character by Character.org.

According to the district, Character.org certifies schools and districts every year that have “developed and implemented an intentional, proactive and comprehensive approach that embeds character into all aspects of the school life.”

Forest Park I.E., a districtwide magnet school for students in kindergarten to fifth grade, was the only school in Illinois to receive the recognition this year, and it is one of 98 schools across the U.S. to be recognized, according to a District 86 news release.

Recognized schools from around the country are eligible to be designated as a National School of Character, which is the highest honor that the organization awards.

“Congratulations to Forest Park Principal Jacob Darley and the entire Forest Park staff for being named an Illinois School of Character,” District 86 Superintendent Theresa Rouse said in a statement. “This is the second time Forest Park has received this prestigious honor.”

The school previously received the state-level recognition in 2017 and received the National School of Character designation in 2020, according to the district.

Character.org bases its selections on its 11 Principles Framework for Schools, which includes “key indicators on creating a caring school community where everyone feels they belong, providing students with opportunities to practice and reflect on their character strengths, and engaging families and communities as partners in the school’s character initiative,” Character.org President Arthur Schwartz said.

“I am so proud of the hard work my teachers, staff and families put in on a daily basis to make our school a true community,” Darley said. “It is validating to know an outside organization recognizes all the effort and commitment that goes into making our school thrive.”