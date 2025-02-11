February 13, 2025
Shaw Local
The Herald-News

Lincoln-Way East falls to Bloom: The Herald-News Monday roundup

By Rob Oesterle

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bloom 66, Lincoln-Way East 45: Jaymon Hornsby led the Griffins with nine points in the loss.

Southland College Prep 56, Providence Catholic 48: The Celtics were led by sophomore Curtis Stubbs' 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Gavin Kenny and Kelechi Enyia each scored 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lisle 53, Reed-Custer 42: Leah Grace led the Comets (12-16, 5-9) in the Illinois Central Eight Conference loss with 15 points, while Harlie Liebermann had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Alyssa Wollenzien had 10 points and four steals.

Tri-Point 50, Gardner-South Wilmington 32: Maddie Simms led the Panthers (6-22) with 17 points in the loss, and Madison Wright added seven.

Rob Oesterle

Rob has been a sports writer for the Morris Herald-News and Joliet Herald-News for more than 20 years.