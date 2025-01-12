Fight the winter blahs by adopting these habits to stay active

Terri Kearnes, of McHenry, walks the Stickney Run Conservation Area on Sunday, March 16, 2025. She began volunteering with the district's SWEEPS program in October 2024, giving the district police an extra set of eyes for problems in the parks and trails. (Photo provided by Terri Kearns)

The Will County Health Department has assembled a collection of tips to protect your mental and physical health as we enter the longest winter months.

Seek out social connections

Darker, colder weather can cause some people to feel withdrawn or isolated. Protect against seasonal effects on your mood by forming a comforting community.

Introduce yourself to a new social group. Join virtual or in-person opportunities such as book clubs, community classes or watch parties to bond with people who share similar interests.

Attend a local volunteer event. Lending your time and support to a meaningful cause can foster new relationships with members of your community.

Explore a new hobby. It’s easy to get stuck in an old routine. Try a new hobby to spark joy and learning.

Embrace physical activity

Exercise provides many benefits, such as improved circulation, bone and muscle strength, mental clarity and sleep.

Experiment with a fitness routine. Selecting the right activities helps you have fun while respecting your body’s abilities and need for movement.

Fitness doesn’t only happen in the gym. Think outside the box with options such as hiking, dancing or chair exercises.

Stimulate the mind and body. Alongside high-impact fitness options, walking, meditation, yoga, stretching and balancing exercises can enhance mind-body awareness.

Use an activity tracker. If you’re struggling with how to become active, start with small weekly goals. Not every activity or workout needs to be well-planned to be effective, but keeping a record of your efforts supports healthy habits and accountability.

Travel with a “safety first” mindset.

Keep health care appointments

Every year, you should ensure your physical, visual, dental and mental health are monitored for illness prevention, detection and treatment.

Get up-to-date on your vaccines. Talk with a health care provider about which flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines you are eligible to receive. Vaccination is your best defense against severe illness, especially while traveling and gathering with loved ones.

Schedule your routine exams. Annual physicals, vision and dental appointments provide a great picture of total health while supporting the early prevention and detection of illnesses.

Explore health insurance options. Whether insured or uninsured, check with private or government insurance representatives to discuss insurance policies, benefits and out-of-pocket costs.