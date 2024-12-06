Joliet American Legion Band to host Christmas concert

The Joliet American Legion Band will perform its 41th edition of the “Sounds of Christmas” concert on Dec. 8 at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet. Concert-goers are asked to provide a generous donation of non-perishable food and/or paper products in exchange for a ticket. (Photo provided by Joliet American Legion Band.)

The Joliet American Legion Band will host four ticket exchanges for its 41st edition of the “Sounds of Christmas” concert.

The concert takes place at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.

Tickets to the concert won’t be sold. Instead, attendees should provide “a generous donation of nonperishable food and/or paper products in exchange for a ticket,” according to a news release from the Joliet American Legion Band. All donations will be delivered to Catholic Charities, the Diocese of Joliet and the Daybreak Center in Joliet, according to the release.

The “Sounds of Christmas” concert began in 1982 “to give back to the Joliet-area community that has so richly supported the all-volunteer band since its formation in 1946,” according to the release.

Dixie Bandits will perform in the rotunda at 1 p.m.

The concert itself will include “holiday melodies presented in both traditional and modern flare, talented guest vocalists, an audience sing-along, the incredible sounds of the nearly 100-year old Barton Grande pipe organ, the spectacular sights of the Rialto adorned for Christmas, and even a special visit by Santa Claus,” according to the release.

How to get your ticket

American Legion Post 1080:

• Noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 30

• 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5

The American Legion Post 1080 is located at 2625 Ingalls Ave., Joliet.

Rialto Square Theatre lobby:

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4

A ticket exchange also may be available at the door the day of the concert, according to the release.