Joliet Central boys bowling sets program record in win: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

BOYS BOWLING
Joliet Central 3,258, Yorkville, 2,910: The Steelmen rolled the highest score in program history in the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Garrett Johnson led the team with a 695 including a 256 game. Anthony Kantor posted a 644 series with a 234 game, Trent Mooney had his season-high game of 245 and 640 series, while Ethen Van Ness scored his new high game of 235 and new high series of 619.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lockport 50, Andrew 33: The Porters (6-0, 1-0) stayed unbeaten and opened the SouthWest Suburban Conference season with a convincing win. Lucy Hynes led the way with 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Laura Aristikaitis had eight points and four rebounds. Alaina Peetz had six points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots.
Morris 49, Newark 15: Landrie Callahan had 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead Morris (5-0) to the nonconference win. Layken Callahan and Lily Hansen (five rebounds) both scored seven points, while Brooke Thorson (four rebounds) and Tessa Shannon each scored five.
Coal City 59, Lisle 40: The Coalers (4-1, 1-0) opened Illinois Central EIght play with a convincing win. Becca Hall led with 13 points, while Emma Rodriguez scored 11. Tossing in 10 each were Sydney Larson and Kylee Kennell.
Wilmington 49, Reed-Custer 33: The Comets dropped their Illinois Central Eight opener as Alyssa Wollenzien led with 10 points.
Seneca 64, Henry 34: Alyssa Zellers tied a school record with eight 3-pointers en route to a game-high 26 points for the Irish (5-1, 2-0) in the Tri-County Conference win.
Tri-Point 62, Gardner-South Wilmington 25: Maddie Simms led the Panthers (1-6) with 12 points, while Grace Olsen added nine.